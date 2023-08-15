Sotto like raincoat in the rain

WE continue to be deeply enamored with Kai Sotto because his 7-foot-3 height easily makes him one of the tallest players in the Federation Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) set to start on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

As the game’s tireless saying goes, “height is might.”

For sure, Sotto, 21, will be a big boost to our FIBA campaign. Having him in the Gilas squad is like providing one ample raincoat in the rain. If he could exploit his potential to the fullest, his ceiling would assure us stability at the slot. A basket scored usually starts with the rebound.

The promise that Sotto packs is palpable. What he brings to the table when FIBA action is finally on is what matters in the end.

I’ve been saying all along that Sotto might have veered away from the start regarding his priorities. To me, he has spent so much precious time expending his energy somewhere other than the real task at hand: Be with the Gilas squad from Day One.

He wandered into hostile National Basketball Association territory without a surefire assurance of success. He went to Adelaide, only to painfully warm the bench in the Australian league as what had also happened to him in Orlando. Was he not benched in the Magic’s first two games—surely a heartbreaking moment?

I’m not saying those forays were all useless. Sure, they helped hone Sotto’s game. The experience he gained there are lessons that should readily sharpen his skills—that is, if he kept a serious tab on his battles.

Still, had he devoted more of his time to the Gilas program in the run-up to the FIBA Worlds, he might have scored more pluses insofar as growing, improving, his game is concerned.

In every team sport, blending and jelling are supreme considerations, and basketball is no exception.

Already, how many Gilas games overseas has Sotto missed? A lot. The skirmishes alone in Europe were all big-time outings, not to mention that the China tournament also tested our team’s readiness for the Worlds.

So that as things stand now, Sotto seems short of the much-needed toughening matches. And, pitifully, his aching back (due for final assessment yesterday) he had incurred in Orlando continues to hound him.

Here’s praying Sotto got a clean bill of health to certify his re-entry into active Gilas duty.

We still need him in the Fiba mission, my golly.

THAT’S IT Here’s to my dear friend, Evelyn Quinsay, for a strong runner-up finish in the just-ended 31st Durian Tee in Davao City’s tough Apo Golf & Country Club. She missed winning the Gross Championship by a single point. Keep punchin’, Evelyn. Cheers!