Senator Bong Go bats for more cash incentives for para athletes

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go stressed his support to the country’s para athletes as the Senate tackled a bill seeking to upgrade incentives for the differently-abled who represent and win medals in international competitions.

“Through the years, we have witnessed how the Filipino athletes stand out in various international sports competitions, such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, Para Games, world championships and the Olympics,” Go said during Monday’s hearing. “We can excel in sports with hard work, perseverance, and determination.”

Go is the author Senate Bill No. 2116, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act” the Senate Committee on Sports, which he chairs, tackled during the hearing.

He emphasized the need to further recognize para-athletics on the same footing as other international competitions.

“The proposed measures seek to upgrade the incentives for para athletes to be at par with other international competitions of the same caliber,” Go said. “This bill intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.”

Highlighting the equal efforts and honors brought by para athletes, Go said that they worked hard to become athletes and that “being disabled doesn’t mean their incentives rank differently because they reap the same honors for the country.”

Go drew more inspiration to work harder for the bill from Angel Mae Otom, a medalist swimmer at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia last May.

“We will be forever grateful if the bill is passed into law,” Otom said. “This will be of great help to us para athletes, especially the veterans who have reaped honors for our country and to the future generation who’ll give the country even more accolades.”

Go emphasized how the achievements of the athletes have become a source of national pride.

He further insisted that disabilities should not lessen the honor for the para athletes, urging his colleagues in the Senate to support the bill as he emphasized that “investments in sports can elevate the youth and protect them from detrimental vices.”

“Why do our para athletes receive less attention?” Go asked during the hearing. “What is the Philippine Sports Commission doing to give equal importance to them?”

“These financial incentives are not just rewards but a recognition of the effort, commitment, and perseverance of our para athletes,” said Go, reiterating his dedication to supporting and empowering athletes, both in their athletic pursuits and life beyond sports.

Go concluded by encouraging the para athletes to continue to excel in their respective fields, emphasizing the resilient spirit of the Filipino.

Also tackled during the hearing was Go’s proposed SBN 423, known as the Philippine National Games Act, that aims to provide a platform for athletes, particularly young individuals, to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.

