‘Realignments favor PHL as ideal pivot point for trade’

TRADE Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the ongoing realignment of geopolitical forces makes the Philippines an “ideal pivot point” for international trade.

In his speech during the Rotary Zone 10A Public Image Congress last August 12, the Trade chief underscored the “fundamentals” that strengthen the country as it pursues inclusive growth.

Among those he cited is the importance of forging international partnerships amid the ongoing change in the global geopolitics, which he said will help create high-quality jobs for Filipinos.

“The world is realigning, driven by trade tensions, regional aspirations, and a global trend toward decentralization. Amid this flux, countries and businesses seek stability and assurance, re-evaluating their dependencies and seeking diversification in their supply chains,” Pascual said, adding that here lies the “golden opportunity” for the Philippines.

The Trade chief pointed to factors that could make the Philippines a “beacon” amid the evolving global geopolitics.

“Our geographical location serves as a strategic gateway between the East and West, making us an ideal pivot point for international trade,” Pascual stressed.

He noted that apart from this, the country’s human resources are another “significant draw” given its young, educated, and English-speaking population.

In relation to the country’s geographic advantage in terms of location, Pascual pointed out that the Philippines’s “unique geographic positioning makes our nation a natural gateway connecting the world’s most bustling markets.”

According to the Trade chief, investors eyeing the Asian landscape find in the Philippines a “sweet spot.” He said the country is where the “pulse of Asia’s dynamism” meets the promise of accessibility and reach.

In fact, he emphasized that the Philippines’s “extensive” coastline offers vast potential for maritime trade, and its proximity to major Asian economies ensures reduced logistics time and costs.

“The Philippines stands as a bridge between the East and the West. Our location, right at the heart of Asia’s growth engines, positions us perfectly to serve markets from the bustling metropolises of China to the advanced economies of Japan and South Korea and southwards to the booming ASEAN neighbors,” Pascual said.

Meanwhile, the Trade chief said it’s not just about geography, but also about accessibility. In relation to this, he pointed out that the Philippines “provides easy maritime access to over 40 countries and direct flights to many major cities globally.”

This, he said, is an advantage for manufacturers looking for efficient supply chain operations. He added, “When goods leave our shores, they’re not just products; they carry our commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence.”

Image credits: Rey Baniquet/PNA





