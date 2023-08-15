Pineda Siblings take pride in their strongest and most effective business tool: Their father’s legacy

“It was never easy, but it’s possible.” For Dr. Angela Pineda, president of Dermclinic, beating the almost 50 years of commendable leadership of her father is one tough job and is not at all a walk in the park.

But for someone who spent most of her childhood and adult life seeing how her father tirelessly lent his time and knowledge in growing the business, Dr. Angela is confident in knowing the fact that she is on the right track. Armed with a degree in medicine and business management, the young doctor knows that it will not be enough for her to run a pioneering business if not for the proven example of her father, Dr. Vinson B Pineda, who was subsequently dubbed as the “Father of Philippine Dermatology” because of his long and fruitful contribution in the field of dermatology.

Together with her brother, Arnold Pineda who currently holds the position of General Manager, the siblings are facing all business challenges head-on. And while they are their father’s children, they both know that they cannot continuously rest on their laurels.

“ Time is changing and the demands of the customers have leveled up. We want to clearly communicate that while we are the same skin and hair care clinic that they have grown to love and trust, we also have to keep up with what is being sought for by the current generation. Not taking anything by chance, Dermclinic is evidently moving closer to its goal. From the choice of brand ambassadors (GMA Sparkle’s budding artists, Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo), to the clinic’s pink-colored interior, one can clearly see the “touch” and “feel” of the younger Pineda’s image proposition.



To be accessible to the younger generation is a challenge in itself. In the advent of digital technology (which was certainly unheard of during the early years of Dr Vinson), people of today are beset with too much information. Anyone can market a product or service without the pre-requisite of a proven track record. With her sincere desire to augment the generation gap, Dr. Angela unapologetically makes her every move count. The clinic’s social media platforms are actively featuring the latest treatments that Dermclinic can offer alongside valuable advices beneficial to the old and young alike. She is likewise maximizing the use of various media programs where she either appears as guest or spokesperson generously sharing tips on skin and hair health.

“My father had always been active in community building projects and It seems like, that’s all that he wanted to do,” Dr. Angela jokingly said. On a serious note, even Dr Vinson may have been surprised to know that his innate passion for lending a hand to the needy would eventually become Dermclinic’s competitive edge. His Dermatological Institute Foundation of the Philippines (DIFP) where doctors specializing in dermatology can acquire additional training and continuous education, the Christian Academy of Makati (CAM), a primary and secondary education provider that focuses on values formation, and not to forget his remarkable skill in pioneering hair health treatment and products.

“That is why, we are confident”, Dr. Angela said. We are backed by my father’s pro-active approach both in life and in business. And as a parting words, Arnold declared “ We are glad we are his children. For that alone, success for Dermclinic will never be far behind”.