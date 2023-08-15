PHL top scientists and outstanding women hold successful KLIMA conference in Tacloban

Local government executives from all over the Visayas, private sector sustainability officers and scientists held a successful workshop seminar, “KLIMA” organized by TOWNS Foundation (The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service and NAST (National Academy of Science and Technology) at the Summit Hotel in Tacloban where science and nature-based solutions to climate change were tackled.

“The first step towards solving a problem is first to acknowledge that there is in fact a problem. We here in this room, and in the Philippines in general, thankfully, are fully aware that climate change is well on its way and has a huge impact on us. It seems obvious to say this but unfortunately, some of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions are still debating if climate change is real and/or if they should do anything about it,” observed Dr Aletta Yñiguez in her synthesis on the conference. Yñiguez is a TOWNS member and was named one of Asia’s best scientists this year.

Academician Rex Victor Cruz who chairs the NAST Climate Change Committee highlighted the significant exposure of watershed ecosystems and attendant services to climate variability, extreme rain and temperature, floods, droughts and erosion.

A very instructive and relevant portion of Cruz’ presentation concerned overlapping boundaries of watershed ecosystems across municipalities and provinces hence the need for more harmonized planning among local government units.

Academicians Glenn Gregorio and Marie Antonette Juinio-Meñez, also a TOWNS member, illustrated the exposure of our agricultural and fisheries systems to climate change.

Rice, a Filipino staple, is threatened by salinization, drought and floods. Aquaculture systems and capture fisheries, and importantly the fishers themselves are at risk due to a variety of climate change hazards from increased temperatures, sea level rise, stronger storms, and ocean acidification.

The private sector themselves have conducted assessments on how climate change hazards affect or can affect their operations such as airlines, hotels, sugar production, and investments.

The very positive point is that there is a lot of effort toward strategizing and implementing mitigation and adaptation measures. Even with gaps in knowledge on the risks, we already have holistic approaches that address not just climate change, but also significant localized threats we have known about for a long time.

Academician Cruz specified the watershed ecosystem-based approach to come up with Comprehensive Land Use Plans that integrate our responses to climate change and other threats.

But a big challenge is for all the different NGAs, LGUs and stakeholders to work together across political and other boundaries to come up with truly integrated plans. Academician Cesar Villanoy reminded us that the Philippines is blessed with habitats that serve as natural defenses to storm surges, flooding and erosion, but these need to be protected and we also need to explore nature-based coastal protection.

Academician Gregorio lined up various policy interventions that integrate rice varietal development with comprehensive actions such as enhancing science and technology applications and capacity development, and implementing good agricultural practices for growing rice in coastal saline areas.

Academician Juinio-Meñez pointed out the necessity for healthy coastal ecosystems to support sustainable capture fisheries and the health and security of coastal households. She also suggested looking into alternative aquaculture systems such as non-fed culture systems, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture, and most especially community-based culture and resources management where coastal communities are capacitated, supported and secured.

The private sector representatives also provided enlightening examples of climate change adaptation and mitigation actions.

Dr. Rodel Lasco, Executive Director of the Oscar M. Lopez Center presented a suite of tools that could be used for decision-support for climate change adaptation planning.

Katrina Francisco, Partner of SGV on Climate Change and Sustainability Services noted the importance of incorporating strategies for climate change action into city budgeting, and the process of tagging so there’s transparency in potential climate funds.

Yvonne Flores, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Head of the Gokongwei Group shared their company’s climate resilience workshops.

Ellainne Muhal, Quality Assurance and Quality Control Head of the Victorias Milling Corporation’s Distillery shared how VMC is working toward the principle of circularity in their production and enhancing their mitigation measures. Jo Anne Eala, VP and Head of BPI’s Sustainability Office emphasized their work with communities on climate change education, risk identification and readiness.

There is no denying the complexity of understanding, and even more so mitigating and adapting to climate change – as well as all the other threats. Going through the hands-on interactive Survive and Thrive simulation game led by TOWNS member and academician Dr. Laura David, emphasized these complexities, but at the same time illustrating the unquestionable partnership between natural resources and human activities, as well as between various sectors. Reef BayBe, a game developed by the UP Marine Institute, allowed for a more detailed exploration of the impacts of management decisions on coastal resources.

There is still much to understand about how climate change hazards will affect various ecosystems, communities and sectors in the Philippines, especially at a variety of scales or resolutions that would help provide concrete science-based recommendations.

What is heartening are the diverse efforts of diverse people coming together for climate action, learning about each other’s approaches, and that hopefully will spur much-needed collaborative and integrative efforts.

The sponsors of the resilience workshop are First Gen Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, Oscar M. Lopez Center, Cebu Pacific, Summit Hotels, Go Hotels, JG Summit Holdings Inc. Victorias Milling Company, BPI, and SGV and Company. NAST and TOWNS will hold another “KLIMA” conference before the end of the year, this time in Mindanao.