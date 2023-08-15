PCSO asks Congress anew: Halve DST rate on tickets

THE government-run Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday renewed its request to Congress to cut by half the existing documentary stamp tax (DST) rate of 20 percent on the purchase of lottery tickets in order to raise more money for their medical assistance program (MAP).

Briefing lawmakers on PCSO plans, programs, and strategies for 2024, Atty. Maria Katrina Contacto, executive assistant of the Office of the General Manager-PCSO, said the funding for the MAP, the PCSO’s main charitable initiative, was reduced after the DST tax rate was imposed on lottery tickets.

However, the PCSO briefing was quickly suspended after the presentation of its plans, programs, and strategies due to conflicting figures and data listed in the National Expenditure Program and its report to the lower chamber. The briefing was presided over by House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson Stella Luz Quimbo.

Contacto, during the presentation, said lowering the DST rate to 10 percent from the current 20 percent would hike the PCSO’s medical assistance and mandatory contributions to the government.

Following the enactment of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law (Republic Act 10963) in December 2017, the DST rate was doubled to P0.20 from P0.10 per lotto ticket.

“Our MAP has been severely depleted because of the payment of DST. If DST [reduction] is passed this year, it would give us additional funding of P3.193 billion for MAP,” she said.

“A reduction of 10 percent on DST would likewise increase our mandatory contributions as mandated by laws—assuming 10 percent—a total of P4.2 billion can be allotted by the agency to its mandatory contributions, of which P3.3 billion will be given to Universal Health Care,” she added.

The proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act, which includes the reduction of the DST, is currently pending in the Senate. The House approved it on November 14, 2022.

“We hope that the DST reduction will be granted this year,” Contacto added.

Meanwhile, the PCSO has expressed confidence it can surpass its revenue target for 2024 and raise more funds for various charity programs.

The PCSO estimated that its sales for 2024 could reach P60.1 billion. The agency has pegged its target for 2023 at P53.23 billion.

The PCSO is mandated to provide a portion of its generated funds to its charity assistance programs, mandatory contributions to the Universal Health Care Program, and other assistance to government institutions such as the Commission on Higher Education, Dangerous Drugs Board, National Council on Disability Affairs, and Philippine Sports Commission.