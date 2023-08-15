Panlilio: We are ready

SIXTEEN countries playing 52 games in 16 days of basketball in two competition venues with the world watching and the Philippines is ready to host the International Basketball Association (FIBA) 2023 World Cup.

“Everybody is ready to go,” Al Panlilio, head of the Local Organizing Committee and president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) declared on Wednesday.”

“I’m hoping for the best World Cup ever for FIBA, not only showing the world that we can host an international event like this, but really the hospitality of the Filipino people,” Panlilio added in the special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Meralco Conference Hall along Ortigas Avenue.

Panlilio made the declaration just 10 days before most of the world’s best basketball players representing 16 of the 32 teams that qualified for basketball’s most important tournament start descending at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The [whole] Local Organizing Committee [LOC] has been tireless when it comes to the World Cup preparations and I have full belief that we can provide a hosting like no other,” added Panlilio, who was joined in the forum by deputy event director Erika Dy, joint management committee head John Lucas and SBP executive director Renauld “Sonny” Barrios.

The venues for the games are Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, both spruced up to FIBA-standards for the World Cup that happens once every two years.

But the cavernous 55,000-seat Philippine Arena was added to the list to host the Philippines’ opening match with the Domican Republic where the country aims to break the FIBA record for the most number of fans watching one World Cup Game.

“We are really primed to beat the 32,616-crowd record,” said Dy, referring to the 1994 FIBA World Cup final in Toronto where a Shaquille O’Neal-led Team USA won the title by beating of Russia. “We are very close to the goal, but not yet there.”

Dy said that ticket sales to the Philippine Arena game are close to breaching the 30,000-mark, adding that the LOC are initiating measures and promos to guarantee that the Philippines get on the FIBA map with a flourish as host.

Panlilio said members of the FIBA working staff are already in the country as pre-World Cup events commence next week beginning with a welcome dinner on Monday for the delegates of the different national federations who will be attending the FIBA National Congress set on August 22 and 23 at Sofitel.

On August 23 will be the FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony where the country’s pride, Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga, will be poasthumously enshrined.

Panlilio also said that believes the LOC, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, has done its part in putting up a premium hosting experience for the teams.

World Cup work kicked off 522 days ago from the Mount Malarayat Workshop and under three weeks to Day 1 of the World Cup on August 25, the LOC has, at a glance, has fully activated 210 workforce, deputized close to 500 security personnel from local government units and relevant government agencies, contracted 202 official vehicles and sold more than 600,000 tickets.

All of that to guarantee a successful and unforgettable World Cup where the protagonists—including those playing the group stage simultaneously in Japan and Indonesia—are after one goal—the Naismith Trophy.

And the Philippines’ other important goal? Finish as the best-placed Asian team to secure a ticket to the Olympics in Paris next year.

“Get at least two wins,” said Panlilio as he expressed hope and added confidence on Gilas Pilipinas playing beyond expectations in Group A where it will face, besides the Domican Republic, Angola and Italy.

The Philippines last played in the Olympics in 1972 in Munich.