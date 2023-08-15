The Philippines has a very rich culture filled with different practices. And weddings are no exception.

Filipinos often follow several wedding traditions before, during, and after the big day. One of the most well-known Filipino wedding practices that are still being done by couples and their families today is pamamanhikan.

If you’re newly engaged, you might want to practice pamamanhikan as it’s a great way to meet the bride and groom’s families. Here’s a guide on how to achieve it.

What is Pamamanhikan?

Pamamanhikan is a wedding tradition in Filipino culture that has been practiced for many years in the country since the pre-colonial era. The word pamamanhikan might have come from the Tagalog word manhikan, which means to ask for someone’s hand in marriage.

However, the term can also be attributed to the word panhik, which means to take or go upstairs. This is because traditional Filipino houses were typically elevated, meaning the groom had to take the stairs to the bride’s house before asking for her hand in marriage.

As time went by, pamamanhikan in the Philippines became a more formal and elaborate event for the engaged couple and their families. The affair involves the families of both the groom and bride gathering in a formal setting. It is a way the couple shows their respect to their elders and an opportunity for both sides of the family to strengthen their ties.

Pamamanhikan Today

Nowadays, couples still practice pamamanhikan to ask for their families’ blessing. However, this event has evolved with modern times and has involved some changes.

Planning

The affair is planned several months before the wedding. Although pamamanhikan is traditionally planned by the groom’s family, you might want to discuss the plans with your partner. Most probably, it would be the two of you who will be the busiest when it comes to the preparations.

The first thing you need to do is coordinate with both families to determine the best time and place for the event. You should also start making a list of the people you’ll invite. Make sure to invite your close relatives and family friends who might be important to both families.

The groom should also start thinking about the gift to give the bride’s family. Although this is not required, it could set the tone for the event and please the bride’s family. When choosing a present, the groom should think about the family’s interests or look for something that can be valuable to the family.

Before finalizing the details of the event, run everything through your families. Doing so ensures that everyone is comfortable on the day itself and the plans work for everyone involved. It can also provide you with peace of mind knowing that both families are happy with the plans before the day itself.

The Day Of

There are several things you need to get on top of on the day of your pamamanhikan. One of the most important things you need to consider is your attire. Although you will only be among family and friends, pamamanhikan is still a formal event that requires appropriate clothing.

Traditionally, you and your partner will be expected to wear a Filipiniana dress and barong Tagalog. However, since it may be challenging or expensive to obtain these clothes, you can opt for a formal dress and suit instead. Coming prepared to the venue shows how much you value your guests’ time and effort.

Make sure that the groom has also prepared the gift to be given to the bride’s family. Wrap the present in beautiful wrapping paper and keep it safe before the event.

Once the event has started, you should begin by presenting the gift and introducing each member of your family to each other. Since it might be the first time they’re meeting each other, give them some time to mingle and talk casually before moving on to the more serious part of the affair.

After the introductions, the groom can talk to the bride’s family and ask for their hand in marriage. He should also make his intentions clear and convince the family that he can take care of the bride.

If the bride’s family approves, the couple can proceed to present their wedding plans. This includes the date, time, size, and venue of the wedding day. You can even go into specifics, such as the wedding’s theme and attire and what you expect from your family on the big day.

While sharing your plans, the conversation should also include your budget for the wedding. Make sure to approach the topic delicately and carefully because it can be a sensitive subject.

Whether you expect your families to chip in or want to shoulder the expenses yourselves, make it clear to everyone. However, your families may still want to contribute something to your big day. So, if you don’t need any monetary help, you can give your family options on how else they can help out.

Lastly, you and your partner should discuss your setup after the wedding. Inform your families where you intend to live after marriage and if you need any help with the transition. Your elders may also offer marriage advice, so make sure to listen and learn from their experiences.

An Important Part of the Filipino Culture

Pamamanhikan continues to be a big part of Filipino culture, especially since the Philippines is a very family-centric country. This affair allows the families of the bride and groom to establish rapport and get to know each other better before the wedding, paving the way for a peaceful and happy future for the couple.