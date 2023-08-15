OCD gets 20 satcomm kits from private firm

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD)’s capability to communicate with its units in the field during times of natural disasters or calamities was strengthened with the donation of 20 portable satellite communications kits by I.T. solutions provider Diversified Financial Network Inc. (DFNN, Inc.) last Monday, August 14.

OCD, in a statement, said the donated equipment consists of SpaceX Starlink kits.

It added that these portable satellite communication kits would greatly enhance the emergency communications capability of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as this will allow operations in rural and remote areas.

“The said kits are low maintenance devices with low operational cost, easily deployable due to their mobility and portability design and can be operated by a single person. The Starlink kits can deliver high-speed internet to support virtual conferences, video calls, among others,” OCD noted.

The handover of these communication equipment to the OCD was witnessed by Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., Civil Defense Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno and DFNN, Inc. chair Ramon C. Garcia Jr.

A demonstration of the equipment capability was also done by the joint team of OCD’s Information and Communications Technology Division and the DFNN, Inc.’s technical staff.

“We welcome this donation as another boost in our effort to strengthen the communications capability of OCD, our counterpart DRRM councils and local governments using redundant communication systems across the archipelago,” Nepomuceno said.

The OCD chief also highlighted the importance of a reliable and resilient communication system as a critical component of humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

Meanwhile, Teodoro expressed his thanks to Garcia and DFNN, Inc. for their help in beefing up the government’s capability to prepare and respond to disasters.

The defense chief also explained President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for a vigorous effort to make the country’s disaster response system a more robust component of the national DRRM endeavor, able to ensure speedy, appropriate, and adequate response in times of emergency.

The OCD, the implementing arm and secretariat of the NDRRMC, also provides emergency communications support to disaster-stricken local government units and localities as part of its repertoire of emergency management functions.

Meanwhile, Garcia reiterated their organization’s commitment to support the continuous strengthening of the Philippines’ disaster management system.

“By providing Starlink connectivity to critical government functions, particularly in disaster risk reduction, we are taking a step toward the future where communication is never compromised, even in the face of nature’s most challenging moments,” he added.

Garcia said this aligns with the government’s vision of creating a leading digital infrastructure that is both sustainable and globally scalable.

“Our contribution to this noble cause is not just about technology; it’s about people, progress, and the resilience of our nation,” he added.

The donor organization, DFNN, Inc., is a publicly listed company on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

It has operated as a leading I.T. solutions provider and systems integrator, enabling its clients to compete in an increasingly technology dependent environment since its establishment in 1999.