National U Bulldogs kick off V-League drive vs FEU Tamaraws

COLLEGIATE volleyball takes center stage beginning Wednesday with National University (NU) launching its title-retention drive against University Athletic Association if the Philippines rival Far Eastern University (FEU) in the men’s side of the V-League Collegiate Championship of the Premier Volleyball League at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs will parade blue-chip recruit and reigning Spikers’ Turf Best Outside Spiker Jade Disquitado as they slug it out with the Tamaraws in the 12 noon encounter.

Although seniors Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar aren’t in the NU roster this conference, the defending champions remain as formidable as ever with Kennry Malinis, Obed Mukaba, Michaelo Buddin and Mac Bandola expected to lead the charge along with Disquitado.

Kicking off the four-game slate for the tournament organized by the Sports Vision Management Group Inc. and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, ASICS and Mikasa is the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champion University of Perpetual Help DALTA-Emilio Aguinaldo College duel at 10 a.m.

The Altas, however, will miss the services of ace Louie Ramirez, who is currently training with V.League club Oita Miyoshi in Japan.

University of the East’s women’s team begins its new era under coach Jerry Yee as it tangles with National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities champion Enderun Colleges at 2 p.m.

The souped-up Lady Warriors will be spearheaded by rookies Casiey Dongallo, Jelaica Gajero, Kizzie Madriaga, Grace Fernandez and Claire Castillo.

FEU takes on Mapua University in the other women’s game at 4 p.m.

The games will be streamed on the official V-League Facebook page and Bola.TV.

The top four teams from each division after the single round elims will advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the first and second-seeded teams squaring off with the fourth and third-ranked teams, respectively.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series while the battle for the bronze is a one-game affair.