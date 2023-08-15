MVP on Filipinas at World Cup: It’s a good start

THE MVP Group led by PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan congratulated members of the national women’s football team Filipinas for their historic campaign in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“It’s a good start for the Filipinas. Keep it up!” said Pangilinan, who was joined by PLDT and Smart Communications President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio and PLDT Leadership Transition Officer Ricky Vargas, as well as PLDT and Smart FVP and MVPSF Executive Director Jude Turcuato at the PLDT offices in Makati City.

“We hope to see more of you in succeeding World Cup tournaments,” Pangilinan told the team. “We also would like to congratulate PFF [Philippine Football Federation] for gathering these talented young women to represent the nation.”

PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta accompanied the Filipinas, who first made world football history by qualifying for the event’s biggest stage and scoring the country’s first goal through Sarina Bolden and Olivia McDaniel’s impressive goal-keeping performance against host New Zealand in the World Cup.

The MVP conglomerate and MVPSF have long been staunch supporters of the development of sports for Filipinos.

In particular, the group has supported football more than a decade ago through the PFF-Smart National Club Championships.

The foundation began supporting the PFF’s national women’s team program in 2014 when the organization decided to invest in talent identification of heritage Filipinas playing in the US.

Panlilio, also president of the MVPSF and first vice president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, took to social media to congratulate Filipinas, citing them as “phenomenal athletes and inspiring role models for young girls everywhere.”

As president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and head of the Philippine Local Organizing Committee for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, he also called on Filipinos to support all sports.

“Let’s uplift every Filipino athlete who pours their heart into what they love in the hope of bringing honor to our beloved country,” Panlilio said.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to thank MVP, Mr. Panlilio, Mr. Vargas, and the whole organization who have been supporting the national women’s team in our journey since we started almost a decade ago,” Araneta said. “Words cannot express our appreciation, and hopefully, we can achieve more with your support.”

The MVPSF has been actively promoting football at the grassroots level, running leagues for U7, U9 and developing young talents with U11, U13 regional/provincial cluster festivals for both the boys’ and girls’ division.

This initiative emphasizes the commitment of PLDT and Smart to nation-building through sports, and to help the country attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG #3: Good Health and Well-Being.