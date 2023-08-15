Media, info literacy drive reels off to help people seeking truth

KNOW your sources and fight for the truth.

This was the advice of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to the public as he led the launch of the government’s new Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Campaign last Monday in Pasay City.

During the event, the chief executive stressed the importance of giving the people the “tools” to discern factual information from what is misinformation or disinformation especially online by checking its source.

He noted this is on top of the multitude of information which are being produced by traditional media namely print, radio, and television.

“But that information [from the internet] is pure, raw and unedited and curated and unexamined information,” Marcos said.

“People have to learn to be able to discern for themselves, what is real and what is not, what is propaganda, what is fact, what is data, and what is speculation,” he added.

This is further complicated by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), which allows machines to produce information, according to Marcos.

The youth, he said, are the most at risk to “misguided and sinister activities” to twist the truth online since they have the biggest exposure to the internet.

Youth priority

Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said they will address this issue by prioritizing the youth in their new MIL program.

Under MIL, PCO partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to develop the educators’ and learner’s MIL manual and incorporate it into the school curriculum.

“We will start with the youth since they are the most exposed to the digital landscape and to its dangers. Through the Media and Information Literacy Campaign, we will give them the tools to conduct critical assessment, validate the source of information and in determining lies from the truth,” Garafil said in Filipino during the MIL launch.

However, she said they will also roll out the campaign in communities so it can reach local leaders and ordinary citizens through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

PCO also tapped social media giants like META, Google, Tiktok and X, which was previously called Twitter, for their information campaign.

“Our formidable alliance is committed to ensuring the truth and accuracy prevail in a society where every voice contributes to the chorus of truth,” Garafil said.

