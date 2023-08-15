‘Legislated wage hike to hurt 50K retailers’

AROUND 50,000 Filipino retailers are at risk if the legislated wage hike will push through, according to the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA).

PRA President Roberto S. Claudio said the legislated wage hike may have an impact on the retail sector as more employees will lose their jobs if the wage hike will hurdle Congress.

“Because most of the businesses, if they have to comply with the higher wages, they will simply reduce employment,” Claudio told reporters on the sidelines of the recent 49th National Retail Conference and Expo.

“Kasi kailangan bayaran mo ngayon ‘yung mga magagaling pa na nandoon, kailangan ng [Because you must pay now the good ones who are still there with] higher wages, so they’ll give them higher wages but they’ll reduce everything at the bottom,” the PRA head added.

Moreover, he divulged that the retail sector is concerned that the wage hike may give rise to labor problems such as loss of employment.

“Mas mabuti pang mas maraming nakakakuha ng trabaho, maski [It’s better that more people have jobs] at a certain level rather than itataas mo pero yung [you raise wages but the] affordability, the viability of companies will be sacrificed that they will instead reduce workers and manpower,” Claudio noted.

The PRA head gave estimates of workers at risk once the legislated wage hike gets the nod of Congress. With around half a million people working for the retailing industry, Claudio said “easily 10 percent of that will be decimated,” which is equivalent to around 50,000 employees.

The PRA chief pointed out that the estimated figure of 50,000 who will be affected is only limited to the retail sector. In terms of family benefits, however, he illustrated that with “one person working in the retail industry…it has maybe four or five family dependents. So we were saying before, about 2 to 2.5 million people are dependent on the retail industry.”

Claudio said that on top of the 500,000 “mainstream” retail workers, the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) translate to another 300,000 to 500,000 in terms of loss of employment.

“It is something that will be affecting mostly retailers and MSMEs …if there is another round of increase. Because there’s an increase, right, for now; even the round that has already been approved [a reference to the Metro Manila wage order that took effect last July 16], businesses are already adjusting,” the PRA head said.

Claudio emphasized that the legislated wage hike must be “synchronized” with the country’s inflation rate and ability to generate investments.

Last July 2023, a BusinessMirror story noted that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri was poised to pitch an amended legislated wage hike bill once Congress reopens on July 24, this time seeking a uniform P100 daily hike for minimum wage earners, to augment the P40 ordered by the Metro Manila regional wage board in June.

In June, the regional wage board approved a P40 daily minimum wage hike in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the country’s high inflation.