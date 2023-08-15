Capiz’s Prebillo, Bantayan’s Molina wins 1st gold medals

PIEPET PREBILLO of Filamera Christian School in Capiz City ruled the women’s 200 meters and Peter Molina of West Visayas State University followed suit in the men’s side to emerge as the first gold medal winners in the Philippine Reserved Officers Training Course Games Visayas Leg on Tuesday at the Iloilo Sports Complex in Iloilo City.

Prebillo, a 20-year-old Army cadet and a Criminology sophomore, clocked 27.91 seconds to bring home the gold medal, while Molina, a Physical Education junior, won in 23.50 seconds.

“The revival of the ROTC would really help students to be guided in the right direction through discipline,” said the 20-year-old Molina, an Air Force cadet.

“It’s good that our officials revived the ROTC because this would help students become good leaders and veer away from vices,” Prebillo said.

Cadets from the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos of Bacolod City, meanwhile, dominated the men and women 4×100-m relays.

David Paul Balagat, John Lloyd Moreno, Romeo Constancio and Christian Sericon won gold in 49.6 seconds while Angelica Pacaro, Marla Jean Pacaro, Ciara Largavista and Jocel Talaver ruled the distaff race in 57.7 seconds.

Iloilo Science and Technology (ISAT-U) won by forfeiture over Salazar College of Science and Technology (SCSIT) of Bantayan (Cebu) in women’s volleyball at the University of San Agustin gym.

SCSIT missed their game because their service vehicle driver arrived late to pick them up from their billeting facility. The tem beat Capiz State University (CAPSU), 25-9, 25-10, 25-10, Monday.

Leyte College-Tacloban (LCT) proved too much for CAPSU, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8, in the other match.

“Our team is trying to cope up with the pressure. Hopefully we can advance to the next round and get the No. 1 spot,” LCT coach Bob Montejo said.