Bong Go assists indigent families in Medina and Libertad, Misamis Oriental

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sent his team to Medina and Libertad, Misamis Oriental on August 10 and 11 to provide assistance to underprivileged families. Collaborating with the office of Mayor Donato Chan in Medina, as well as the offices of Vice Mayor Sharon Ballangan and local councilors in Libertad, his team carried out a relief activity to support those in need.

In a video message, Go urged his fellow Filipinos to continue the bayanihan spirit and support each other during these challenging times.

“Mga kababayan ko, mayro’n lang po kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo. Magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po, mga kapwa nating Pilipino,” said Go.

Go’s team handed out vitamins, shirts, masks, and snacks to a total of 700 residents gathered at the Medina municipal gymnasium and Brgy. Poblacion covered court in Libertad. They also provided shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select individuals.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also extended financial aid to the indigents.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, encouraged residents to seek medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital bill to the least possible amount.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

To date, there are 158 Malasakit Centers in the Philippines that have assisted over seven million indigent patients nationwide, according to DOH. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the flood control projects in Magsaysay, Medina and Gingoog City; construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Balingasag, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan.

He was also instrumental in the construction of drainage system and flood control structures along Iponan River, acquisition of several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and the construction of a three-story multipurpose building in Barangay 33 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





