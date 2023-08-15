‘Better collection, not new taxes is key’

SEN. Francis Escudero on Monday cautioned economic managers and legislators against rushing proposed tax bills without first improving collection efficiency, saying new measures without vital reforms unduly burden people already reeling from inflation and a business sector deflated by slowing growth.

Asked in a radio interview what measures he had in mind when preaching caution, Escudero cited the tax on internet services, tax on internet-enabled commerce, the hike in the road users’ tax, and a possible rate hike for value added tax or VAT.

“For me we must first improve collection, let them show where the money really went. For example, the road users’ tax that was earmarked to improve roads for motorists. They’ve collected over P140 billion for that. Where did they spend that? As for the value added tax, the Finance secretary himself said only 40 percent of their target is being collected under VAT,” implying poor efficiency, Escudero said, speaking partly in Filipino.

The former chair of the Senate Ways and Means committee asked aloud why authorities don’t consider increasing collection efficiency to 50-60 percent “before we even think of new taxes.”

“Those who will pay those new taxes are the law-abiding ones who have always paid their taxes properly. They belong to the “40 percent” of the tax-compliant population, and most likely, he said the rest or 60 percent “will not even pay the new additional taxes.”

Told that several administrations have advocated improvements in the tax collection system, and that rejecting the proposed revenue measures might imperil the 2024 national budget, Escudero replied: “Well, simply put, discretion always equals corruption. Minimize discretion, you minimize corruption, eliminate discretion you eliminate corruption.”

The senator asked: “Who is tasked with collecting the taxes? Isn’t it the BIR? Who is tasked with collecting duties and other fees, isn’t it the Bureau of Customs? Aren’t these two agencies the main sources of graft and corruption the past several decades?”

Therefore, he added, it would be good to focus really on these agencies, even though “collecting new taxes is the easiest option.”

The agencies should simply collect the right taxes under existing laws, and equalize implementation to avoid unduly burdening the compliant, he added.

Reminded that the main revenue agencies have seen leaderships changed and their field officers shuffled constantly, Escudero pointed out that “it may perhaps not be a simple problem of leadership, but reforming the system. We must identify the areas of discretion, and reduce or eliminate them.”

He recalled a simple proposal before to change all tables at the Bureau of Customs, so they don’t have drawers, and impose uniforms without pockets.

So, he said, from simple notions of changing tables and uniforms, “we must keep identifying areas of discretion and thus minimize corruption and abuse of power.”

Then perhaps, he added, “the government’s tax take might increase to a point where we won’t have to impose as much new tax measures as we wanted.”