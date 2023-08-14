Tax reformers have alcohol in their sights once again

APART from luxury goods, higher taxes should also be imposed on non-essential goods such as alcohol, according to the Sin Tax Coalition and the Action for Economic Reforms (AER).

AER issued the statement on the heels of the proposal of House of Representatives Ways and Means Chairperson Jose Sarte Salceda who filed House Bill 6993 to increase tax rates on non-essential goods. Luxury taxes aim to tax wealthy individuals and hence are progressive taxes.

These non-essential goods, based on the bill, include high-end bags, jewelry, perfume, yachts, luxury cars, and wristwatches. Increasing the tax rates of these goods to 25 or 30 percent will generate P15.5 to P18.6 billion in revenues.

“According to Adam Smith, ‘sugar, rum, and tobacco are nowhere necessities of life, which [have] become objects of almost universal competition, and which are therefore extremely proper subjects of taxation.’ Thus, Rep. Salceda is following Smith and his classical economics in pursuing the taxation of goods that are ‘nowhere necessities of life’,” AER explained.

Alcohol, AER said, is a non-essential and harmful product that should be taxed higher. They noted that Salceda has filed a bill raising tax rates on alcopops or premixed alcoholic beverages, House Bill (HB) 5532.

AER said there is a need to impose a higher tax for alcohol to protect Filipinos from its harms, ranging from the increased risk for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease and cancer to domestic violence and road accidents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently stated that there is no “safe” level of alcohol consumption. AER said HB 5532 “will broaden the scope of alcohol products that will be subjected to higher tax.”

“Our community of health advocates is hopeful that Rep. Salceda and the House Committee on Ways and Means will soon hold a committee hearing for HB 5532. His bill aims to protect the youth from the harms brought about by the consumption of alcopops or pre-mixed alcoholic beverages,” AER said.

Ultimately, the health taxes will not only raise revenues, especially for the government’s health, food, and nutrition programs, but also deter Filipinos from consuming harmful, non-essential products.

These health taxes should likewise be supplemented by other measures like providing food subsidies to the poor and enabling the poor to have access to cheap or affordable food.