SM Foundation introduces rainwater harvesting for sustainable impact

In line with the SM Green Movement, the SM group, through SM Foundation, recently established a rainwater harvesting system at the Brgy. Irawan Birthing Facility in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. The initiative aims to strengthen their goal of preserving the environment and ensuring the health and wellness of future generations.

To enhance water conservation and management in the facility, the system collects rainwater from the roof and gutter, passing it through vinyl-coated mesh filters to help ensure water quality. With an 800-liter storage capacity, the harvested water serves the facility’s non-potable needs like watering plants, cleaning, and toilet flushing.

Faucets connected to the rainwater catchment are duly marked to help guide the community.

The rainwater harvesting facility also operates without electricity and features labeled faucets for intuitive recycled water use.

Midwife Narcisa Jagmis, who leads the said birthing facility, said that the facility will help them reduce their reliance on the city’s water supply systems.

“Mahalagang hindi kami nawawalan ng tubig sa center, lalo na po pag nagsimula kaming magoperate bilang birthing clinic. Ngunit minsan po, walang dumadaloy na tubig at wala kaming mapagkukunan,” Jagmis shared.

“Kaya napaka laking tulog po ng natural na tubig mula sa rainwater catchment system na. Madali namin itong naaccess upang gamiting panglinis o pandilig dahil konektado ito sa mga gripo. Ang tubig naman mula sa main line ay maitatabi namin para sa aming sterile operations,” she said.