SBP’s Panlilio main guest in special PSA Forum at Meralco

TOP officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will discuss the country’s homestretch preparations for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup in a special Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA() Forum at the Meralco Conference Hall of the Meralco Building along Ortigas Avenue.

The session, set at 11 a.m., will feature SBP president Al Panlilio heading the panel of special guests.

Panlilio will bare what are expected of the country’s co-hosting of the World Cup—Japan and Indonesia are the co-hosts—which simultaneously starts on August 25.

Joining Panlilio in the Forum are SBP executive director Renauld “Sonny” Barrios, LOC deputy event director Erika Dy, joint management committee head John Lucas and Cignal TV president Jane Basas.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of the Philippine Star, enjoins officials and members of the country’s oldest media organization to attend the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The program is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page and fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.