Ramp up devt, sustain funds or Pagasa Island–Padilla

MALACAÑANG Palace was prodded to bolster the country’s assertion of its sovereign rights over the Kalayaan Island Group by arranging more development projects immediately and ensuring sustained funding for the island chain in the West Philippine Sea.

Senator Robin Padilla, following a recent visit to the remote territory’s biggest island Pag-asa, pressed the government to promptly line up projects for residents to stay in the Islands.

Stressing that “Pag-Asa is ours,” the lawmaker prodded the Marcos government to implement projects that benefit residents living there “so that they need not leave the island.”

“Mga mahal kong kababayan, naniniwala po ako na napakalaki ng magiging papel ng storya ng Pag-Asa Island sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas,” Padilla stressed, adding: “Atin po ito. Huwag po nating hayaang maangkin ito ng kung sino-sino lang (My dear countrymen, I believe Pag-Asa Island will play a big role in the Philippines’s history. This is ours. We should not allow others to take it).”

He added, “Mabuhay Pag-Asa! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas (Long live Pag-Asa! Long live the Philippines)!”.

Accompanied by his wife Mariel, Padilla delivered a speech before the Filipino community on the importance of developing Pag-Asa island, including a plan to make the area a fishing hub.

“Kailangan ma-develop natin ang Pagasa Island para pag na-develop natin ito, ang mga civilian nandito talaga. Huwag na kayong umalis. Imbes na pakaunti kayo kailangan dumami kayo. At sana ang mga proyekto ng ating kaibigan si Dick Penson gawing fishing hub ito, ang lugar na ito magiging pugad ng mangingisda (We must develop Pag-Asa Island for civilians, so more Filipinos will live here. Please don’t leave. There should even be more of you here. I hope projects like that of Dick Penson to turn the island into a fishing hub will take place),” he said.