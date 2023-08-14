Ramp up dev’t, sustain funds for Pag-Asa Island—Padilla

“Atin po ito (Pag-Asa is ours).” Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla stressed this after visiting Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea last Friday.

During his visit, Padilla pushed for the implementation of projects that will benefit residents living there, so they need not leave the island.

“Mga mahal kong kababayan, naniniwala po ako na napakalaki ng magiging papel ng storya ng Pag-Asa island sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas. Atin po ito. Huwag po nating hayaang maangkin ito ng kung sino-sino lang (My dear countrymen, I believe Pag-Asa Island will play a big role in the Philippines’ history. This is ours. We should not allow others to take it),” he said on his Facebook account Saturday.

“Mabuhay ang Pag-Asa! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas (Long live Pag-Asa! Long live the Philippines)!” he added.

With Padilla in visiting Pag-Asa Island was his wife Mariel.

In his speech before residents, Padilla stressed the importance of developing Pag-Asa Island, including a plan to make the area a fishing hub.

“Kailangan ma-develop natin ang Pagasa Island para pag na-develop natin ito, ang mga civilian nandito talaga. Huwag na kayong umalis. Imbes na pakaunti kayo kailangan dumami kayo. At sana ang mga proyekto ng ating kaibigan si Dick Penson gawing fishing hub ito, ang lugar na ito magiging pugad ng mangingisda (We must develop Pag-Asa Island for civilians, so more Filipinos will live here. I hope projects like that of Dick Penson to turn the island into a fishing hub will take place),” he said.

Following his speech, Padilla greeted residents and soldiers guarding Pag-Asa Island before returning to Manila.