Pricier gas, diesel, kerosene at the pump by 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 15

Local pump prices are on the rise again this week. Gasoline prices will increase by P1.90 per liter, diesel by P1.50 per liter, and kerosene by P2.50 per liter.

Oil firms announced Monday that the price adjustment will take effect at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, August 15. Cleanfuel said it would implement the new prices at 4:01 p.m.

This week’s price increase is the seventh consecutive for diesel and kerosene and the sixth for gasoline.

Last August 8, oil companies implemented an increase of P0.50/liter for gasoline, P4.00/liter for diesel and P2.75/liter for kerosene. These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P11.50/liter for gasoline, P7.10/liter diesel and P2.60/liter, respectively.

The Department of Energy (DOE) attributed the spiraling fuel prices to the extended Saudi Arabia and Russia supply cuts until September. Saudi Arabia will continue the one million barrel per day (b/d) cut that is holding crude production at a two-year low of 9 million b/d in September, while Russia is tapering its 500,000 b/d export cut for August to 300,000 b/d for September.

The depreciation of the Philippine peso versus the US dollar also contributed to the fuel price adjustment.

Various public transport groups are expected to receive fuel subsidies from the government to help drivers and operators cope with the rising fuel prices.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





