PBBM urges cops from MNLF, MILF to serve, protect Filipinos

From lawbreakers to law enforcers. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed the integration of 108 former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as another milestone in the country’s peace process in Mindanao unfolds.

In his speech read by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. last Thursday, the President stressed the new role of the former Moro rebels in helping ensure national security.

They were among the 1,134 MILF and MNLF applicants, who were able to complete the necessary course to be absorbed by the PNP for the first time.

“The moment you take your oath, you pledge your allegiance not just to the Philippine National Police. You pledge your commitment and dedication to the public, to the Filipino people [whom] you promise to serve and protect,” President Marcos said.

“You will be issued with arms, which you will be using for the protection of the Filipinos; the arms of protection, which you will now use with the government and not against it. Because at the end of the day, we all have that one thing we aim to achieve—lasting peace and sustainable progress,” he added.

The Chief Executive hopes it will inspire other members of MILF and MNLF to cooperate with the government.

The integration is part of implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, or Republic Act No. 11054.

Abalos said he hopes the development will help in preserving peace in Mindanao.

“We have already taken steps towards attaining lasting peace in the region. Together we will achieve unity in Mindanao,” Abalos said.

The DILG chief also committed that the national government will continue to provide additional aid to the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) so it can continue implementing programs, which will uplift the welfare of its constituents.