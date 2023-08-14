‘Pagcor must balance revenue, gaming sector growth’

THE chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Monday told the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to maximize its contribution to government revenues while ensuring responsible gaming.

During the hearing for Pagcor’s budget for fiscal year 2024, Ako Bicol Party List Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, highlighted the crucial economic importance of Pagcor in generating substantial revenues for the government. Co, however, said Pagcor should be mindful of the negative social consequences of gambling.

He pushed for allocating a portion of the revenue generated to programs that address gambling-related issues, promote responsible behavior, and provide support to those adversely affected.

While acknowledging Pagcor’s contribution to government coffers, the lawmaker also emphasized the necessity of monitoring and adopting legislative perspectives that maximize benefits while mitigating drawbacks.

“Through careful consideration and responsible regulation, Pagcor’s potential can be harnessed to drive sustainable economic development for the betterment of society,” Co said.

He also underscored the steady source of funds that Pagcor’s remittances have provided for essential public services.

“These funds, derived from various gambling and gaming activities, have supported critical sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure development and public safety. Notably, they have also contributed to the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act under RA 11223,” Co said.

“This consistent financial influx not only alleviates the burden on taxpayers but also promotes a balanced distribution of financial responsibilities,” he added.

Co said the gambling and gaming industries, when properly regulated and integrated, can emerge as a robust revenue source for the government.

He said the multifaceted revenues generated from these activities extend to various sectors, enhancing societal well-being. He cited the positive impact of Pagcor’s operations on employment opportunities by fostering skill development and professional growth within the local workforce.

Recognizing the importance of effective regulation, Co stressed that comprehensive regulatory frameworks are essential to ensure fair play, responsible gambling and the prevention of criminal activities such as money laundering.

“A well-structured regulatory framework not only safeguards public interests but also fosters a positive industry image that attracts responsible gamblers and investors,” Co said.

In accordance with its charter and other governing laws, Pagcor’s earnings are distributed as follows: 5 percent of winnings go to the BIR as franchise tax; 50 percent of the 95 percent balance goes to the National Treasury as the national government’s mandated income share.

On February 20, 2019, President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed the UHC Act, which provides that 50 percent of the national government share from the gaming income of Pagcor, as provided for in Presidential Decree 1869, as amended, shall be transferred to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) at the end of each quarter to fund the UHC, subject to the usual budgeting, accounting and auditing rules and Philhealth regulations.

The projected total income distribution for 2024 by Pagcor is P80.2 billion.