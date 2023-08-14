Outstanding partners shine in LANDBANK’s diamond celebration

To mark six decades of meaningful public service, the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) honored outstanding clients and partners who have become its strong allies in promoting countryside and national development during an appreciation event on 08 August 2023 in Pasay City.

The 60-year-old state-run Bank conferred the prestigious Distinguished Initiators and Movers of National Development (DIAMOND) Awards to exceptional loan clients, and fund management and digital banking partners from across the country.

“May these awards inspire you to dream bigger and achieve more, while serving as a testament to our solid partnership, and to our unified resolve to continue making a lasting impact to the sectors and people we serve,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chairman Benjamin E. Diokno likewise expressed appreciation to the DIAMOND awardees for their contributions in accelerating the post-pandemic recovery of the Philippine economy.

“As chairman of this Bank, I assure you that we will continue to be a reliable partner in your development journey as we build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy where no one is left behind,” said Finance Secretary Diokno.

(left photo) LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz extends her appreciation to clients and partners for their trust and support for the Bank over the past 60 years. (right photo) Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chairman Benjamin E. Diokno congratulates the DIAMOND awardees and assures all stakeholders of the Bank’s continued support towards building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin joined Finance Secretary Diokno and LANDBANK President Ortiz in presenting the DIAMOND Awards to clients. Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, and Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban also graced the event.

LANDBANK bestowed the DIAMOND Awards to outstanding loan clients nationwide who have trusted the Bank for the growth and development of their business operations, and have made ripples of positive change in their respective communities.

Awardees include the Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative as the Outstanding Agri-based Cooperative; ACDI Multipurpose Cooperative as the Outstanding Non-Agri-based Cooperative; Dolefil Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative and Goodyear Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (GARBEMCO) as the Outstanding Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Cooperatives; and Biotech Farms, Inc. as the Outstanding Partner in Agribusiness.

Other LANDBANK outstanding loan clients include the Green Innovations for Tomorrow Corporation as the Outstanding Partner in Renewable Energy; Leyte Metropolitan Water District as the Outstanding Partner in Water Development and Distribution; Fiesta Communities Incorporated as the Outstanding Partner in Socialized Housing Development; Allah Valley Medical Specialists’ Center, Inc. as the Outstanding Partner in Health Services; Juan Sumulong Memorial Schools Systems Inc. as the Outstanding Partner in Learning and Development; spouses Marcelina and Salvador Cabaero as the Outstanding Agri-based SME; and Mr. Porfirio P. Mina as the Outstanding Non-Agri-based SME.

LANDBANK also recognized outstanding partners in fund management who have extended resolute confidence in the Bank and remained loyal clients over the years.

Recipients of the LANDBANK DIAMOND Awards under fund management include the Bureau of the Treasury; San Miguel Group of Companies; OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc.; Peninsula Electric Cooperative, Inc.; WCS Construction Inc.; JM Maligaya Group of Companies; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; ECJ Negros Farms ARB Cooperative; and Ulticon Builders, Inc.

The DIAMOND Awards were also conferred to LANDBANK’s outstanding digital banking clients and partners who have helped advance digitalization and financial inclusion by leveraging on the Bank’s innovative products and services.

Awardees comprise of the Department of Education as Top in eMDS and weAccess Utilization; the Philippine National Police as Top in Link.BizPortal Utilization; Mastercard Transaction Services (Philippines) Inc. as Top Remittance Partner through LBRS (Local); and the Rural Bank of Sipocot (Camarines Sur), Inc. as the Top Agent Banking Partner.

(left photo) Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative General Manager Elena C. Limocon delivers a message of appreciation to LANDBANK on behalf of all the DIAMOND awardees. (right photo) Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin (rightmost), Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chairman Benjamin E. Diokno (2nd from right), and LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz (leftmost) confer the DIAMOND Award to Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative General Manager Elena C. Limocon delivered a special message on behalf of all the DIAMOND awardees and thanked LANDBANK for its unwavering support to clients.

“Our deepest gratitude to LANDBANK for the trust and support showed to us throughout our institutional journey. This award serves as a reminder that through collaboration, convergence, perseverance and a strong sense of purpose, we can truly make a difference in the lives of our people,” said General Manager Limocon.

LANDBANK is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month, representing six decades of uplifting lives, empowering communities, and serving the nation — all in pursuit of an inclusive and sustainable economy. #