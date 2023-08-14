Lumagui: BIR signs historic partnership with top business/professional groups

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. signed a historic Multi-Sectoral Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) partnership with nine (9) business/professional groups last August 8, 2023 to improve taxpayer service. This is in line with his mission to make the BIR a service-oriented agency, not merely a goal-oriented one.

“This MOA is a historic day for the BIR and the country. In order to make the Philippines a top investment destination, we need to work hand-in-hand with the private sector. We will engage in dialogue with them. I want a BIR that is a service-oriented agency. The more we help make the country business-friendly, the more investments it will create. Ultimately, the more taxes we will collect”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The Bureau’s nine (9) multi-sectoral partners are: the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) headed by its President George T. Barcelon; Tax Management Association of the Philippines (TMAP) headed by President Atty. Suzette A. Celicious-Sy; Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) headed President Atty. Benedicta Du-Baladad, as represented by Governor Benjamin R. Punongbayan; Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) headed by President Wilson P. Tan, as represented by Vice President Michael Arcatomy H. Guarin; the Philippine Institute of Certified of Public Accountants (PICPA) headed by President Atty. Randy B. Blanza; Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Service and Practice (ACPAPP) headed by President Romualdo V. Murcia III; Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI) headed by President Anna Lissa C. Chua-Dycaico; Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT) headed by Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr.; and the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) represented by Primary Delegate Atty. Mimi Lopez-Malvar.

PCCI President George T. Barcelon “I would like to congratulate the BIR for successfully establishing the multi-sectoral group partnership formalized in this MOA signing, this truly is a ground breaking event as this MOA is signed by numerous organizations and PCCI is truly honored to be part of this group. By facilitating cooperation between business and government we taking the necessary steps to building a better nation”.

“Thank you, Commissioner, and those forming the Technical Working Group as well as the partners for creating this… and we assure you of our support” TMAP President Atty. Suzette A. Celicious-Sy.

“On behalf of President Benedicta Du-Baladad, the board of governors and the members of MAP we wish to express our congratulations to BIR for putting together this multi-sectoral group and work with the BIR in certain activities as stated in the MOA, to help enhance the Bureau’s effectiveness in increasing its tax collection.,” MAP Governor Benjamin R. Punongbayan.

“In behalf of my President Wilson P. Tan and in behalf of FINEX we are happy to support. If you listen to our messages outside there are two (2) important things for the Philippines, one is Corporate Governance and the other one is the Competitiveness of the Nation, so definitely setting up this multi-sectoral as far as corporate governance is concerned, it definitely helps with the coordination and the communication, both are pillars for having a strong corporate governance…” said FINEX Vice President Mr. Michael Arcatomy H. Guarin.

“We also express our congratulations to the BIR for spearheading this kind of event. Our organization has been one in the forefront of tax administration of the country. The BIR can count on us Sir on this endeavor and look forward to more cooperation between PICPA and BIR.” PICPA President Atty. Randy Blanza.

“The initiative of BIR is very important as it provides a clear channel to raise suggestions towards comprehensive, relevant and lawful policies and regulations and effective tax administration…The MOA solidifies our mutual dedication to enhance tax compliance and promote a fair and equitable tax system in our country.” ACPAPP President Romualdo V. Murcia III.

“It is an honor for us to be part of this multi-sectoral group, in behalf of the Board of Directors, past Presidents of ACPACCI and the Committee, we are look forward Sir in working hand-in-hand with you in addressing relevant tax issues.” ACPACCI President Anna Lissa C. Chua-Dycaico.

Thank you, Mr. Commissioner, for making this happen. We look forward for a successful partnership under this undertaking. And just for the record, we continue to push for reforms to help make our e-Export more competitive, this includes the VAT Zero-Rating implementation, again thank you!” PHILEXPORT President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr.

“We are so honored to be invited to this MOA (signing) and consider this as a landmark partnership between government and private sector…We do look forward in maximizing this opportunity to help the BIR meet its objective and help the companies we represent comply with simplified, transparent and equitable tax regulations as a result… Again, congrats to the BIR for this remarkable initiative and we hope this is just a start of a stronger public-private partnership for the good of the country and of the Philippines!” JFC Primary Delegate Atty. Mimi Lopez-Malvar.

Prior to the signing of the MOA, Commissioner Lumagui formed a committee called Partnership with Multi-Sectoral Group or “PMSG” last April 3, 2023 comprising of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) from the Project Management and Implementation Service (PMIS), Legal Group, Large Taxpayers Service, Operations Group and the Information Systems Group (ISG).

The MOA will integrate the BIR TWG with the nine (9) multi-sectoral working group to engage in regular dialogue and consultations for drafting revenue issuances to ensure compliance by taxpayers and enhance tax administration.

The MOA with the multi-sectoral group marks a historic collaboration and accomplishment for the BIR.