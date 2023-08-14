Lender feted by HK firm

Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced it has been recognized by Hong Kong-based Asset Publishing and Research Ltd. as a leading fixed income house in the publisher’s “2023 Asset Benchmark Research Awards.”

The lender had a third ranking among the “Top Sellside Firms in the Secondary Markets,” in both the corporate and government bonds categories. SB Capital Investment Corp., the bank’s investment arm, also ranked third among the “Top Arrangers-Investor’s Choice for Primary Issues” corporate bonds category.

The “Asian Local Currency Bond Benchmark Review 2023” surveyed over 550 institutional fixed-income investors active in ten Asian currency bond markets, including the Philippines.