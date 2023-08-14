Insurer given award

Etiqa Life & General Assurance Philippines Inc. announced it has been recognized anew for its innovative gadget insurance, which earned the “Insurtech Initiative of the Year” accolade from the Singapore-based Charlton Media Group.

The gadget-protection product was the company’s first foray into embedded insurance with a major e-commerce platform, a statement read. It seeks to protect users of smartphones and other electronic devices from unexpected repair costs.

Proof of its success was the seven million new policies generated by the end of 2022, the firm said.

The regional insurer’s first gadget microinsurance was adjudged by topnotch industry leaders in Asia based on the following criteria: uniqueness and innovation; effectiveness and impact, as well as dynamism.