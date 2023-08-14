Gunman in Lapid slaying files for plea bargain deal

THE self-confessed gunman in the killing of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa asked the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Las Piñas City Monday to allow him to plead guilty to a lesser offense of homicide instead of murder.

Joel Escorial, through his lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Nikki Garcia, submitted a motion dated August 14, 2023 to plea bargain before the Las Piñas RTC Branch 254 presided by Judge Harold Huliganga.

“After conferring with accused-movant and informing him of the right to plea bargain, he consented to plead guilty to the lesser offense of homicide,” Escorial’s motion said.

The motion, according to Escorial’s lawyer, was not intended to delay the proceedings before the court in connection with the case but “to serve the best interest of justice.”

“The accused would like to seek the indulgence of the Honorable Court to allow him the opportunity to open the table for plea bargaining as regards to the plausibility of availing the same…,” Escorial pleaded.

Lapid’s brother and journalist Roy Mabasa, confirmed Escorial’s motion and said this would be studied by their lawyers.

“Alleged gunman Jose Escorial filed before Las Piñas Judge Harold Huliganga a plea bargain requesting the court to downgrade the murder case to homicide in exchange for his admission. If granted, he faces ‘reclusion temporal’ or up to 20 years in prison,” Mabasa said.

Mabasa, who was present during Monday’s hearing at the Las Piñas court on the case, also said Escorial also asked the court to allow him to spend his prison term at a Bureau of Corrections facility in Samar, citing security concerns at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City where Lapid’s killing was allegedly hatched.

“Our lawyers are looking at it very closely. Although there is a question of whether he will qualify or not, we will see how it will go. For us, justice is when the mastermind/masterminds are put behind bars,” Mabasa added.

Escorial is facing trial for murder charges before the Las Piñas court in connection with the killing of Lapid last October 3, 2022 with former BuCor chief Gerald Bantag and Bantag’s deputy, Ricardo Zulueta and several other persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as co-respondents.

Escorial surrendered to the authorities days after Lapid was gunned down on October 3, 2022, saying he feared for his safety.

It can be recalled that last month, PDLs Alvin Galicia, Aldrin Galicia and Alfie Penaredonda were sentenced by the court for two to eight years imprisonment after they pleaded guilty for acting as accessories in Lapid’s killing.

Bantag and Zulueta have been charged with the murders of Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the journalist’ killing.

Villamor was allegedly responsible for contacting second middleman Christopher Bacoto, a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) detainee, who allegedly hired Escorial to kill Lapid.

Bacoto has denied any involvement in Lapid’s murder.