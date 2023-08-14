Group presses DA intervention on rising retail price of onions

An advocacy network on Monday urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to intervene on the current upward trend on the market price of onions.

“We have monitored that onions are now hovering around 200 pesos per kilo when it was just around 100 a week ago. In terms of ‘tumpukan,’ this means around six to eight [pieces of] small onions for P50, which usually just cost around P20,” Bantay Palengke Convenor Lester Codog said in a statement.

“This is another burden for ordinary Filipinos that can be nipped in the bud if the DA, through the Bureau of Plant Industry [BPI], acts swiftly,” he said.

Moreover, Codog added that they have checked on onion farmers and most of them have already sold their produce to middlemen and traders.

“If this is the case, the price should already be going down. We suspect that hoarders are creating an artificial shortage so they can sell the onions at a higher price. The government should not allow these things as it can be considered as price manipulation,” he said.

Codog added, “We are hoping that relevant government agencies will be able to act urgently on what we suspect as market manipulation. We hope they check on the warehouses of suspected onion hoarders. We should not allow syndicates to feast on the hardships of Filipino farmers and consumers.”

Furthermore, the DA recently is appealed to traders to refrain from hoarding red onions as this can lead to an artificial shortage and higher onion prices.

DA Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez said the government would be forced to import onions if traders will not release their stocks.

“If the red onions will not be released from cold storages, that will be to their [traders] disadvantage,” he said.

“They should not force us to import red onions, as it is detrimental to them. We are appealing to traders to cooperate with the government,” the DA spokesperson said.

Estoperez said the government does not want to see another spike in onion retail prices, similar to what happened in December last year, when red onions were sold for as much as P720 per kilo.

“We will not allow that [P720 per kilo of onions] to happen. Last time, the traders promised to release their inventory but it did not happen and even caused the delay in the importation,” he recalled.

He also said the government would have to allow the importation of white onions because of the increasing demand for it among restaurants and institutional buyers.

Based on the inventory of the BPI, the country’s stock for white onions would only last for 30 days.

Stocks of red onions in cold storage facilities are good for 100 days, BPI said.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





