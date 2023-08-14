FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 launches ‘Nothing Else Matters campaign

THE FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 has launched its global creative campaign “Nothing Else Matters” ahead of the highly anticipated men’s flagship event getting underway later this month.

The selection of players showing the broad cross-section of talent at the World Cup is headlined by global superstar Luka Dončić, China’s anchor Zhou Qi and two host countries’ heroes—Philippines’ ace Jordan Clarkson and Japan’s leader Yuta Watanabe.

The original creative, developed in-house, merges the personal off-season hobbies of the players with their unique on-court talents in a manner that is sure to delight fans.

To provide fans with unique access to their heroes and convey authentic storytelling, each player was shot in iconic locations strongly tied to their paths. Dončić was filmed in Ljubljana, Clarkson in San Antonio, Watanabe in Miyazaki and Qi in Qingdao City.

State-of-the-art filming techniques and computer-generated imagery were used to create a smooth transition for each player from their personal leisure time into the intensity of a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 battle which delivers a fusion of action, basketball skills and stunning locations.

All of those elements have all been combined to provide an exciting, kinetic film that will bring to life the #NothingElseMatters message globally.

The production was led by UK agency Be Media and directed by Will Clark Smith.

Leaving aside their off-season hobbies, stars from 32 countries are slated to compete at the upcoming

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, set to tip-off on August 25 across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and concluding with the Final to be held on September 10 in Manila at the Mall Of Asia Arena.

Cignal TV, as the official Philippine broadcaster, is utilizing all its platforms in order to deliver the best FIBA Basketball World Cup viewing experience for local fans.

Games will be available on Free-to-air, Pay TV, Pay-Per-View and Over-the-Top streaming via the Pilipinas Live App. Games are also available via the Smart Livestream App and Courtside 1891.