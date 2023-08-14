Comelec affirms cancellation of An Waray registration

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc upheld on Monday the decision of the Comelec’s Second Division to cancel the registration of party-list group An Waray based on an election code violation in 2013.

The case was based on a petition against An Waray for allowing its second nominee Atty. Victoria Isabel Noel to sit as its House representative in the 16th Congress despite the lack of certificate of proclamation.

“Hence, the act of taking her oath and her assumption of office with no Certificate of Proclamation clearly constitutes a violation of the rules relating to Party-list representatives,” Comelec en banc stated in its resolution dated August 14.

Noel’s assumption of office as House representative was “an act which clearly constitutes a violation of laws relating to elections imputable to the party as provided under Section 6 (5) of R.A. No. 7941,” the poll body ruled.

Comelec en banc, citing Section 6 of R.A. 7941, said it is “proper” to cancel the registration of An Waray given that they were entitled to just one seat and the second nominee “clearly” violated electoral laws.

Six commissioners of the en banc denied An Waray’s motion for reconsideration.

Meanwhile, Comelec chairman George Garcia took “no part” in the voting because the party-list nominee was a former client.