BSP: Efforts to stabilize PHL Peso successful

THE Philippine peso’s depreciation has been under a percent and remains smaller compared to other currencies in the region, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Given this, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. recently said this means efforts to stabilize the peso have been successful. These efforts involved the BSP’s “occasional” intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Remolona said the BSP’s forward guidance has also helped stabilize the peso. This, he said, reduced uncertainties when it came to the peso.

“We have judiciously intervened when things get too crazy in the foreign exchange market,” Remolona said in a recent briefing at the House of Representatives. “Of course, if the peso is moving in the direction that fundamentals say it should move, then we let it move in that direction.”

To date, Remolona said the peso has remained below 55 pesos to one dollar. He said the BSP hopes this will continue in the months ahead.

On Friday, however, the peso depreciated to P56.315 to the greenback. This marked the third day the peso traded at the P56 to the dollar level and was the lowest since December 2022.

Nonetheless, Remolona is confident that remittances as well as business process outsourcing (BPO) revenues will be robust this year until next year.

Remittances, based on BSP’s projections, may reach $33.5 billion this year while BPO revenues could reach $29.9 billion by year end.

The BSP expects this to offset the weakness in the country’s net foreign direct investments (FDIs). This year, FDIs could reach $9 billion.

“The BPO and remittances are about six times the foreign direct investment. And the foreign direct investments have weakened a little bit. And we expect it to stay around the same amount next year,” Remolona said.

This will ultimately affect the country’s foreign reserves. However, the BSP still expects the country’s Gross International Reserves (GIR) to average $100 billion this year and next year.

Remolona said the country’s foreign reserves remain ample and would be able to shield the country from the impact of the expected slowdown in the US economy next year due to the monetary tightening of the Federal Reserve.

“It’s [monetary tightening] bound to slow down the US economy, maybe even cause a mild recession in the United States, but it will also cause a slowdown around the world,” Remolona said.

“And this poses risks to us because there are accidents, financial accidents, that could happen and it’s a good thing that we have ample reserves to defend us against those negative global spillovers,” he added.

He noted in a recent conversation with Nomura’s Euben Paracuelles, that he found similarities between the recent tightening of the US Federal Reserve and the 1994 Fed tightening cycle.

The tightening cycle was eventually followed by the Tequila Crisis. The Tequila crisis was the slang for the economic fallout caused by the devaluation of the Mexican peso.

“I find similarities to the 1994 Fed tightening cycle followed by the Tequila crisis, and you can trace the Asian financial crisis to that tightening too. The literature now calls it ‘the global dollar cycle.’ I lived through that and to me it has some resonance in today’s situation,” Remolona said in his conversation with Paracuelles.

This is part of the reason, Remolona said, the country was “not out of the woods yet.” There are many risks and these include the El Niño weather phenomenon which could again raise inflation as well as geopolitical trade tensions.

The combination of a slowdown in the global economy or major trade partners, the severe drought, and trade tensions could again create supply shocks and make food, among other commodities, expensive.

Poor sensitive to food items

Poor Filipinos are sensitive to expensive food items. Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), food has a weight of 51.38 percent of the CPI for the Bottom 30 percent of the population.

This is significantly higher than the 34.78 percent weight of food in the CPI for all households. This only shows that because of their low incomes, poor Filipinos spend more of what little they have on food.

In July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that headline inflation averaged 4.7 percent while core inflation averaged 6.7 percent.

These were slower than the headline inflation rate of 5.4 percent and core inflation rate of 7.4 percent in June 2023. In the January to July period, headline inflation was at 6.8 percent while core inflation was at 7.6 percent.