BIR partners with top business, professional groups

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced that Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. signed a “historic” multi-sectoral memorandum of agreement (MOA) partnership with nine business and/or professional groups last August 8 to improve taxpayer service.

“This is in line with his mission to make the BIR a service-oriented agency, not merely a goal-oriented one,” a statement from the BIR read.

“This MOA is a historic day for the BIR and the country. In order to make the Philippines a top investment destination, we need to work hand-in-hand with the private sector. We will engage in dialogue with them. I want a BIR that is a service-oriented agency. The more we help make the country business-friendly, the more investments it will create. Ultimately, the more taxes we will collect,” Lumagui was quoted in the statement as saying.

The Bureau’s multi-sectoral partners are: the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) headed by its President George T. Barcelon; Tax Management Association of the Philippines (TMAP) headed by President Atty. Suzette A. Celicious-Sy; Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) headed by President Atty. Benedicta Du-Baladad, as represented by Governor Benjamin R. Punongbayan; Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex) headed by President Wilson P. Tan, as represented by Vice President Michael Arcatomy H. Guarin; the Philippine Institute of Certified of Public Accountants (Picpa) headed by President Atty. Randy B. Blanza; Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Service and Practice (Acpapp) headed by President Romualdo V. Murcia III; Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (Acpaci) headed by President Anna Lissa C. Chua-Dycaico; Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) headed by Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr.; and the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) represented by Primary Delegate Atty. Mimi Lopez-Malvar.

Governance, competitiveness

BARCELON congratulated the BIR “for successfully establishing the multi-sectoral group partnership” formalized by the MOA signing.

“This truly is a ground-breaking event as this MOA is signed by numerous organizations and PCCI is truly honored to be part of this group,” the PCCI officer said. “By facilitating cooperation between business and government we taking the necessary steps to building a better nation.”

Celicious-Sy was quoted in the statement as saying to have thanked Lumagui and those forming the technical working group as well as the partners for creating this partnership. She also assured the BIR of TMAP’s support.

Punongbayan, meanwhile, also congratulated the BIR “for putting together this multi-sectoral group and work with the BIR in certain activities as stated in the MOA, to help enhance the Bureau’s effectiveness in increasing its tax collection.”

Guarin said that Finex is “happy to support” the BIR.

He also cited the two important things for the Philippines: corporate governance and competitiveness of the nation.

“So definitely setting up this multi-sectoral as far as corporate governance is concerned, it definitely helps with the coordination and the communication; both are pillars for having a strong corporate governance,” Guarin added.

Clear channel

BLANZA also congratulated the BIR “for spearheading this kind of event.”

“Our organization has been one in the forefront of tax administration of the country. The BIR can count on us on this endeavor and look forward to more cooperation between Picpa and BIR,” he added.

Murcia, meanwhile, said that “the initiative of BIR is very important as it provides a clear channel to raise suggestions towards comprehensive, relevant and lawful policies and regulations and effective tax administration.”

He added that “the MOA solidifies our mutual dedication to enhance tax compliance and promote a fair and equitable tax system in our country.”

“It is an honor for us to be part of this multi-sectoral group, in behalf of the Board of Directors, past presidents of Acpaci and the Committee, we are look forward in working hand-in-hand with you in addressing relevant tax issues,”Chua-Dycaico said.

Push for reforms

ORTIZ-LUIS also thanked Lumagui “for making this happen.”

“We look forward for a successful partnership under this undertaking. And just for the record, we continue to push for reforms to help make our e-Export more competitive, this includes the VAT zero-rating implementation,” Ortiz-Luis added.

Lopez-Malvar said they “are so honored to be invited to this MOA (signing) and consider this as a landmark partnership between government and private sector.”

“We do look forward in maximizing this opportunity to help the BIR meet its objective and help the companies we represent comply with simplified, transparent and equitable tax regulations as a result,” Lopez-Malvar added. She congratulated the BIR “for this remarkable initiative.”

“We hope this is just a start of a stronger public-private partnership for the good of the country and of the Philippines,” Lopez-Malvar said.

Prior to the signing of the MOA, Lumagui formed a committee called “Partnership with Multi-Sectoral Group,” or “PMSG,” last April 3. The PMSG is comprised of technical working groups (TWGs) from the Project Management and Implementation Service (PMIS), Legal Group, Large Taxpayers Service, Operations Group and the Information Systems Group (ISG).

The MOA will integrate the BIR TWG with the nine multi-sectoral working groups to engage in regular dialogue and consultations for drafting revenue issuances to ensure compliance by taxpayers and enhance tax administration.