BI deports 2 Indians with alleged links to terrorists

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Monday the deportation of two Indian nationals believed to be involved in terrorist activities in their country.

BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. identified the Indian nationals as Manpreet Singh Gill, 23 and Mandeep Singh, 26.

They were deported last Sunday, August 13 via a Thai Airways flight to New Delhi.

A team of BI agents was formed to escort the two until they were received by airline personnel and Indian authorities.

Manpreet was ordered deported for being an undesirable alien, while Mandeep was tagged as undesirable for harboring a fugitive and for violation of the conditions of his stay.

“Their deportation ensures that our country is safe from these undesirable aliens that pose a major threat to our people,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Our close coordination with other governments would allow us to continuously hunt down and deport these fugitives,” he added.

Prior to Manpreet’s arrest, the BI said it received information from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he is wanted in India for several criminal charges and under investigation for murder.

The Indian government has also relayed to Philippine authorities that Manpreet is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Additional Chief Magistrate, Moga Punjab for violation of India’s arms act.

Manpreet and Mandeep were arrested with two others last March 7 in Iloilo City by operatives of BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), Anti-terrorism Group, the Crime Investigation Coordinating Council, Philippine National Police, and government intelligence agencies.

They were said to be involved in terrorist activities in Punjab, India.

Two of their companions, Amrik Singh and Hayer Amritpal Singh, had already been deported last May.