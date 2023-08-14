Bacolod’s goal: Be first 100% RE city

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

BACOLOD is turning to renewable energy (RE) to power the city next year, along with the fielding of electric vehicles for its public transportation.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez made this announcement at a news conference in Manila, after he presented the city as a tourism destination during the Philippine Tour Operators Association (Philtoa) general membership meeting. “By next year, Bacolod will be the first city to go completely use 100 percent renewable power as an energy source. We are in the process of finalizing it… We are very serious about [protecting] our environment. We would like to pay our dues and make sure we are protecting our future and the future of our children.”

In his presentation, he said the city has already started the shift to RE by initially installing solar panels at the Bacolod City Government Center and on school buildings, in its bid to become a “super city.”

He added, the city is also “gearing up our public transportation to using electric vehicles.”

Golden age of infrastructure

Benitez cited his administration’s commitment to promote “green development” and initially started with the “Trash for Cash program” to get citizens into recycling. The local government’s investment in RE will help ease the high cost of power in the city. Aside from solar farms, Bacolod also produces biomass.

In December, the local chief executive proposed to the Department of Energy that the city government be allowed to directly deal with power generators, which can offer lower rates or P8-9 per kilowatt hour (kWh), instead of buying its energy from the wholesale electricity spot market where prices are at P11-P12 per kWh. Also, the Central Negros Electric Cooperative supplies power to the city at P16 per kWh.

“We will finance the golden age of infrastructure in Bacolod City, which includes the construction and improvement of roads, public markets, health centers, recycling centers, solar power generation facilities, and government buildings. This also includes rehabilitation of our major food tourism spots and underground cabling of electrical wires,” Benitez told Philtoa members.

Meanwhile, the local executive highlighted the many offerings of Bacolod—from food, culture and heritage, arts, to hotels and convention spaces making it an ideal tourism destination, especially for MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions).

Philtoa hosting Travel Mart

He added that “revenge travel” has boosted the tourist arrivals in the city; from January to May 2023, it attracted 342,212 tourists, exceeding the 336,116 who arrived in the same period in 2019, or prior to the pandemic. Earlier, the city tourism office shared with the BusinessMirror that visitor arrivals last year reached 618,612, of which 31,000 were foreign travelers. It added that arrivals will likely reach 700,000 this year, with at least 14 percent visiting during the popular Masskara Festival. (See, “Bacolod tourism back in business; arrivals pick up,” in the BusinessMirror, May 29, 2023.)

Philtoa will host its 34th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) from September 1-3 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. The travel fair will bring together nearly 200 exhibitors from all 17 regions of the Philippines, from hotels to resorts, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism offices under one roof. The one-stop shop makes it easy for patrons to check out vacation packages from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. PTM visitors will be able to avail of discounts and deals available only during on-the spot bookings.

“We are grateful for the strong partnerships with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Philippine Airlines, BPI, and our media partners,” said Philtoa president Fe Abling-Yu. “The 34th Philippine Travel Mart is not only a showcase of our country’s incredible destinations but also a celebration of our industry’s resilience and strength as a major contributor to the country’s growth and progress.”

Image credits: DOT





