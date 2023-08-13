Suarez must prove himself–Arum

CHARLY “THE KING WARRIOR” SUAREZ makes his US debut against Yohan Vasquez of Dominican Republic on August 26—a fight, Bob Arum stressed, that’s very important for the former Olympian to prove he’s ready to go big time at his age.

Suarez turned pro only four years ago and has won three regional titles—the International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization intercontinental and World Boxing Council Asian super featherweight belts.

But at 34, Top Rank boss Arum said Suarez must work extra hard to be noticed in the lightweight class, a division the 91-year-old fight guru described as stacked with champion potentials.

“It’s going to be a little bit harder because of his age, but I think he can,” Arum told BusinessMirror over the weekend.

Suarez, unbeaten in 15 fights with nine knockouts, fights for the first time in the US against Vasquez in a lightweight clash at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He is handled by trainer and manager Delfin Boholst and Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Arum managed expectations on Suarez, saying he has to prove first that he can perform on the bigger stage before seeking a title fight.

“He can be very popular with Filipinos in the US and can be a big attraction here,” he said. “He is a good prospect and I believe he will prove himself along [the way].”

“It’s a popular division and let’s see if he can excel, but I don’t want to make any predictions for now,” Arum added. “It’s great to have a Filipino again in our promotions.”

Vasquez, 29, is unbeaten in 29 fights with three knockouts.