Senses of the sea: A sardines museum

SARDINES are among the precious sea treasures of the Philippines. Their abundance makes them a vital source of healthy and affordable protein, which is not only good for the empty stomach, especially of poor Filipinos, but also for the brain to function well.

“Humans have consumed sardines for hundreds of years,” Vice President Sara Z. Duterte said in her message for the recent opening of the Senses of the Sea: The Mega Sardines Museum of the Mega Prime Foods Inc. (MPFI) in Santo Tomas, Batangas. “[It’s] a staple in every Filipino household.”

Whether canned, bottled, dried or smoked, majority of the populace never fail to turn to them as their “comfort food” at all times through thick and thin. No wonder they are a staple in the pantry for regular consumption and even in relief packs given away in case of a disaster or emergency.

Since time immemorial, the sardine industry has vastly contributed to the country’s agri-fisheries sector. It has supplied not just quality and budget-friendly food to the people, but also generated livelihood to fisherfolk and profits and jobs to manufacturers and their workers.

However, the national output has started to dwindle due to several factors, like illicit, unreported and uncontrolled fishing, as well as climate change and some environmental threats, among others.

By the numbers

ACCORDING to a report published by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) Oceans on June 8, the average sardine production in the Philippines topped 358,000 tons from 2018 to 2022.

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) revealed in the first-ever National Sardines Management Plan 2020-2025 that sardines account for about 15 percent of total fish catch—of which 68 percent come from the commercial fisheries industry, while 32 percent are from the municipal fisheries sector.

Zamboanga Peninsula accounts for the largest sardine production, contributing 60 percent to the national output. Other sardine-producing areas are Bicol, Palawan, the Visayan Sea, Samar, Iloilo, Cebu and Masbate.

MPFI, the maker of Mega Sardines, for instance, has a daily requirement of about 450 tons of this small, near-shore species a day. Overall, the company produces almost three million cans of it a day. Its Batangas plant alone has a production capacity of around 600,000 cans daily.

“We and the fishermen really have to work hard every day to bring the fish so we can produce canned sardines in order to feed [the] Filipino people,” MPFI Chief Spiritual and People Officer Mark Tiu-Lim told reporters in a recent briefing.

As one of the biggest producers of canned sardines worldwide, the Philippines generated an average annual value of P10.45 billion from 2018 to 2022, per food advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis G. Perez.

While the domestic preserved sardines market grew by 7.1 percent last year compared to 2021, consumption was relatively flat, based on the IndexBox Platform study released on August 1.

Looming shortage

OVER time, the volume of sardines fished out of the Philippine waters has declined, with catches at present comparatively just a fraction of their previous levels, mainly due to climate change. Hence, a shortage is highly anticipated in the near future.

In fact, fishing boats in the country now catch only 20 percent to 40 percent of the previous past, Tuna Canners Association of the Philippines Executive Director Francisco J. Buencamino bared in a virtual forum late last year. He attributed this to the tendency of epipelagic fish like sardines to move to safer areas in order to survive amid the changing weather patterns.

With this in mind, he suggested that large-scale fishing activities be allowed in a catch area of 10.1 kilometers from shore and outward, which are identified as municipal waters.

Commercial fishing vessels with a weight of at least 3.1 gross tons are allowed outside the 15-km municipal waters, under the Fisheries Code of 1998. Annually, the fishing season in the Zamboanga Peninsula is closed from December 1 to February 28 to enable the sardines to reproduce.

In his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. asked Congress to amend the Fisheries Code to ensure sustainable fishing in the country. Nevertheless, small fishermen rejected this proposed amendment, saying this will favor only the big fishing companies.

“In terms of our own experience, yes, there’s more fish in between those kilometer-radius. But we’re still waiting for a Science-based research from BFAR,” MPFI Chief Technical and Innovations Officer Malcolm Tiu Lim admitted.

“Right now, we are strictly monitoring and strictly abiding by the Fisheries Law. So we support the government. We will support the President whatever he thinks…the fisheries need. But I’m sure that, of course, he will also be fair to all businesses and also the consumers. So we trust in his decision,” added MPFI President and CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan.

Feeding the minds

BEYOND its objective to provide food to the Filipino people, MPFI has embarked on another mission to feed people’s minds with the unveiling of its state-of-the-art educational tour facility at its newest manufacturing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

The Senses of the Sea: The Mega Sardines Museum is the first of its kind in a canned seafood manufacturing company that showcases the firm’s unique “Catching-to-Canning” process. This represents the company’s role as a government partner in educating students of all ages by showcasing their best practices and innovations in the canned sardines production that are pivotal in feeding the Filipino nation.

“We believe that The Mega Sardines Museum offers experiential learnings to the students—lessons of which can become a core memory that simply cannot be found in textbooks and theories,” the president and CEO said.

“We also hope to demonstrate how important it is for us to be able to produce affordable, nutritious and safely packaged seafood products that are suitable for every member of the Filipino family. It’s our simple contribution to the country’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in food production, as well as to reduce our reliance on imports.”

Housed within MPFI’s newest manufacturing facility in Santo Tomas, Batangas, the 906-square-meter museum offers the following marine-themed spaces that provide highly interactive and learning experience for its guests and visitors: Briefing Room, Sardine Catching Room, Production Viewing Deck, Mega Fleet of Vessels, Sardines Canning Room, and the Seaside Market.

For MPFI Chief Growth and Development Officer Marvin Tiu Lim, this is an ambitious project such that they partnered with the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC), the biggest creator and operator of indoor interactive tourism and educational attractions in the country.

“It’s a multimillion investment,” he revealed, without citing the exact amount they spent. “Actually, there’s no return on investment because we will not sell tickets. It’s nonprofit. It’s for free care of our [partner] agency, which is the PAEC.”

When the museum initially opens on September 1, the top executive said they will focus on catering first to students as young as Grade 1 to high school levels. “If we can satisfy the total demand for the students, we will definitely open it [to the general public].”

MPFI put up this pioneering attraction with the end goal of stimulating growth in the economy of Batangas province and the rest of the Calabarzon Region (Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon) as it boosts the tourism landscape that trickles down to jobs generation and development of domestic enterprises.

“Seen to attract up to 5,000 guests per month, the tour is bound to boost the local tourism of Santo Tomas, Batangas, with the presence of guests from educational and business institutions taking interest in the process of food production,” Tiu Lim-Chan said.

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas lauded the Tiu family for establishing not only a manufacturing plant but also a new tourism attraction for the province.

He said: “We are very fortunate to have you operate here. The museum is a very concrete evidence or example of what could be done [more here. It’s] now a very bigger part of [our achievements.] The Department of Trade and Industry has already designated Batangas as the ‘Asean Logistics Hub’ and the Department of Agriculture has designated it as the ‘Gateway for the Agro Industrial Business Corridor.’”

For Department of Tourism (DOT)-Calabarzon Regional Director Marites Castro, the Senses of the Sea will help strengthen the province’s constant leadership in the tourism industry. In fact, she revealed to the BusinessMirror that Batangas is now ranked No. 1 when it comes to overnight visitors—reaching 1,258,609—and No. 2 in same-day tourist arrivals at 3,613,656 in the entire Calabarzon Region as of June 2023.

With this in mind, MPFI signed a partnership with the Department of Tourism Region IV-A, which elaborates the agency’s endorsement of the museum to be included in the promotions of tourism in Southern Tagalog.

Through this collaboration, the museum will be included on the list of must-visit locations in the province and recommended to become part of educational tours for students.

“This one-of-a-kind tourist destination in Santo Tomas, Batangas, not only showcases world-class food production processes but also promotes marine conservation and cultural heritage, contributing significantly to the economic growth and development of the entire Calabarzon region,” Castro pointed out.

The ceremonial opening event, likewise, witnessed the official execution of MPFI’s tie-up with PAEC that will help curate and manage the museum. Such collaboration will strengthen their support to the K-to-12 basic education and Matatag Agenda of the Department of Education as well as the DOT’s newest “Love the Philippines” campaign.

“Here in our new plant, we make sure that early on, as young as they are [student-visitors], we can educate them on the humbling process of how to make a sardine can which can feed up to five or six people in a family. It’s only P22, so it’s a really humble product—very affordable that we have to make sure that the future generations really respect and care for it as well,” Marvin Tiu Lim stressed.

