Sen Tol, Bachmann open ROTC Games

SENATOR Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann opened the inaugural Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games Visayas leg before an enthusiastic crown on Sunday afternoon in IloIlo City.

Tolentino is the honorary chairman of the ROTC Games, a multi-sport competition among student athletes jointly organized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the PSCA.

“This is indeed a milestone in the history of the ROTC, showcasing the dedication, discipline and teamwork of our future leaders.” Bachmann said in his speech during the opening ceremony.

“As we witness our cadets compete at the highest level of play, we all should realize that this is not just a showing of their physical prowess and mental agility, but also a display of their commitment to the betterment of our society—a commitment that resonates deeply with the principles of the ROTC program,” he added.

Also gracing the ceremony were IloIlo City Mayor Jerry Trenas, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., and Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr.

The Visayas leg, which ends Sunday, will be followed by the Mindanao leg on August 27 and a South Luzon leg in Cavite and the National Capital Region national finals.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





