Philippine Red Cross hosts an evening of art and compassion: A dinner for a cause featuring Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibition

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) hosted a spectacular evening of art and philanthropy at the Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons in Pasig City on August 9.

The event, which featured the awe-inspiring Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition, was dedicated to raising funds for the diverse life-saving services provided by the Philippine Red Cross.

Guests were treated to a captivating fusion of artistic brilliance and humanitarian commitment as they celebrated the magnificence and genius of the renowned artist, Michelangelo.

Performer Miguel Aguila accompanied by violinist Jamer Yupchulay.

The Philippine Red Cross, an organization devoted to alleviating human suffering and promoting humanitarian values, stood as one of the proud beneficiaries of this remarkable exhibition.

With the presence and unwavering support of esteemed guests, the event not only immersed attendees in the world of art but also allowed them to contribute significantly to the noble causes championed by the organization.

“The convergence of art and compassion during this evening was truly awe-inspiring. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each guest who joined us in this celebration of human creativity and benevolence. Their presence reflects a shared commitment to making a positive impact on our society,” remarked PRC Secretary-General, Dr. Gwen Pang.

From left to right: Lifeline Diagnostics execs Mr. John Rowentz Gianan, Mr. Carl Edrick Ferraris, Omnibus Bio-medical systems owners Mr. Vincent Co, Mr. Von William Co, PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang, Abbott Philippines execs Julius Cesar Antonio, Dr. Paulo Carl Mejia, and Serodiagnostics trading exec Michelle Punzalan



The Philippine Red Cross lauds ATIN Global Inc. and its visionary founder, Ms. Sabrina Co, for introducing this exceptional exhibition to the Philippines and for selecting the Philippine Red Cross as a beneficiary. This collaboration underscores the power of partnership in driving positive change and supporting crucial initiatives that touch lives.

The highlight of the evening was a sumptuous set dinner exclusively prepared by the celebrated and award-winning chef, Jessie Sinsioco. Guests indulged in a culinary masterpiece that mirrored the artistic excellence on display, stimulating both the palate and the senses.

As the evening unfolded, the enchanting melodies of violinist James Yapchulay filled the air, complemented by the soulful voices of singers Anya Evangelista, Ken Tamayo, and Miguel Aguila. Their performances added an unforgettable dimension to the event, creating an atmosphere of harmony and inspiration.

The Philippine Red Cross expressed its gratitude to the attendees, partners, and supporters who made this event a resounding success. The generosity displayed during the event would directly contribute to the continuing provision of life-saving services that protect the lives and dignity of those affected by disasters, emergencies, and health crises.