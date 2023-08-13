PACO PARK PRESENTS | Himig ng Wika: Konsiyerto ng Orkestrang Pinoy

This year, in celebration of Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa, Paco Park Presents bring you “Himig ng Wika: Konsiyerto ng Orkestrang Pinoy,” a free-admission concert open to everyone.

The orchestral concert, brought to you by the Department of Tourism, the National Parks Development Committee, and Sound Experience Manila, will be held this 18 August 2023 in Paco Park and will start at 06:00 PM.

The concert will feature the Lasallian Youth Orchestra (LYO) from the De La Salle University–Manila, led by conductor German de Ramos Jr.

The Lasallian Youth Orchestra (LYO) is the official orchestra of De La Salle University. Having been standing for more than 30 years, the LYO dedicates itself to fostering the talents of young musicians in pursuit of quality performances while upholding socio-civic advocacies. The orchestra is no stranger to the spotlight, having performed in a variety of different local and international stages such as the CCP Band and Orchestra Festival at the CCP, the International Jazz Festival in Malaysia, and the Asia Pacific Arts Festival in Singapore. Comprising the Lasallian Youth Orchestra (LYO) for the event are musicians Gibson Diwa, Isaiah Perez, Nicole Leonardia, Aaron Jardenil, Matthew Manalo, Alfonso Declaro, Gino Tuaño, Kyle Francisco, Michelo Dipasupil, Emil Concepcion, Jon Llamado, Aero Cerezo, Shay Leonard, Jamie Casacop, Joseph Beltrano, Adriel Amogius, and Lorenzo Querol.

German de Ramos, Jr. is a seasoned musician. Starting his musical career at the early age of 11, Ramos honed his craft as he graduated from the UST Conservatory of Music under the mentorship of Mr. Ramirez and Dr. Mendoza of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. He has performed all around the world, sharing his talents and bringing his music to different countries such as Singapore for the 8th ASEAN Youth Cultural Forum and the Czech Republic for the Fine Arts Camp Europe. Gaining his master’s degree at St. Paul University Manila, he now serves as the Music Director and Resident Conductor of the Lasallian Youth Orchestra (LYO).

In celebration of Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa, a month-long commemoration of the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage and language, the crowd can expect an evening packed with vibrant performances and sets from the Lasallian Youth Orchestra (LYO).

“Paco Park Presents – Himig ng Wika: Konsiyerto ng Orkestrang Pinoy” to be hosted by Ms. Lara Atienza at the historic Paco Park on 18 August 2023 starting at 06:00 PM. Don’t miss this Hallmark event.