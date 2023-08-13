Milo backs DepEd Brigada Eskwela campaign

MILO Philippines has taken an active role in supporting the annual Brigada Eskwela campaign—a nationwide initiative aimed at preparing public schools for the opening of classes.

The campaign kicked off Monday at the Tarlac National High School with no less than Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Z. Duterte leading the ceremony.

Also present were DepEd Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Michael Wesley Poa and Tarlac Province Governor Susan Yap.

With this year’s theme “Bayanihan para sa MATATAG na Paaralan,” the Brigada Eskwela brings together volunteers, parents, teachers, students and various stakeholders in the community to participate in a week-long effort to clean, repair and prepare public school facilities before the school year begins.

Milo has always been an advocate for education and youth development. Beyond providing quality nutritious beverages, it has consistently demonstrated its dedication to supporting educational initiatives that help shape the next generation of Filipinos.

Milo Philippines recognizes that educators play a crucial role in shaping young minds and as part of its support for Brigada Eskwela, the company extended its efforts to empower teachers through workshops, training sessions and motivational talks.