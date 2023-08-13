Kim Sejeong coming to Manila for first-ever concert tour

Get ready to catch the Korean star from the popular K-Drama series “Business Proposal” and “The Uncanny Counter”, and the beautiful voice behind several K-Drama OSTs, as the one and only KIM SEJEONG embarks on her first-ever concert tour.

Her concert tour, “The 門”, will be coming to Manila on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater. Presented by Wilbros Live.

The Korean singer-actress recently dropped a coming soon image for her first full-length album, “Moon”, raising much excitement from fans. The new album is set to drop on September 4 at 6PM KST. This will be KIM SEJEONG’s comeback as a singer in more than two years.

From her humble beginnings on the reality show Produce 101 (which she won) to becoming a member of girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan, to being a well-loved K-Drama actress, KIM SEJEONG’s journey as an artist has been an inspiration to many. Her songs “Love, Maybe” (from Business Proposal OST), “All of My Days” (from Crash Landing On You OST), “If Only” (from The Legend of the Blue Sea OST), “Paramour” (from Mr. Sunshine OST) and “Meet Again” (from The Uncanny Counter) have touched hearts of so many fans. Right now, she has become one of Korea’s most sought-after celebrities with 10.6M followers on Instagram and numerous brand endorsements around the world.

Tickets to 2023 KIM SEJEONG 1st CONCERT in Manila will be on-sale beginning Saturday, August 19 at 10AM via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets nationwide. Fans watching the concert will all have Hi-Bye Session and Official Poster as fan benefits. Lucky fans that will be able to purchase the Diamond ticket will have Group Photo (15:1) with KIM SEJEONG. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on social media. #KIMSEJEONGinMANILA