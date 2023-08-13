Have a BlastTV

WHEN people ask me why the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) popularity has declined, I always say that there are more choices to all sports fans or people looking for something to watch on television or now their mobile phones.

Yes, I experienced it when it was the only game in town. Not the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and certainly not the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Perhaps the only one that held more sway with a Filipino sport’s fan’s imagination and interest was the National Basketball Association (NBA) that could only be watched on the Far East Network of the United States Armed Forces stationed in the Philippines.

So the PBA has to now contend not only with the NBA but also the UAAP, NCAA and pro volleyball to name a few.

I think today, while I enjoy Netflix, I do not watch the streaming giant alone. I have subscriptions to Amazon Prime Disney and HBO. I cannot say that all the content they have is not for me. Not at all. There’s a lot of stuff that I do not watch at all.

So I move back and forth.

Now there’s a new streaming service that I am greatly interested in—BlastTV!

BlastTV—a joint venture between internet provider Converge and prominent media and entertainment company Tap DMV—has a line-up of entertainment channel by genres such as Blast Cinema, Family Movies, Fear, Blast Action, Reality TV, Laff, Crime TV, Talk Shows, Game Show Central, Comic U, Showcase Drama as well as Video on Demand and catch-up content available to watch on your own time.

And that’s not all! Their global content partners include NBC Universal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, MGM Television and Lionsgate. Plus, in a first in Southeast Asia, BlastTV will be the streaming home of Studio Universal, launching for the first time in the Philippines on September 15.

They have sports content that I cannot get from others too! There’s the UFC and even the German Bundesliga to give me choices outside BeIn Sports.

As busy as I am I always find time to relax and one of them—in addition to reading and playing my records is watching great stuff on these streaming sites.

I think it’s great that I have choices. There isn’t one site that has a monopoly in my tastes. I switch back and forth for content that appeals to me.

After being invited to interview K-Pop and K-Drama stars as early as 2017, I was embarrassed that I didn’t know what they were doing. After two crap articles, I decided to immerse myself into that kind of programming. And I did. Quite a few friends later got into it during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they all point to me as the culprit in getting them to watch.

Well I hate to burst one’s bubble but as early as mid-2022, I jumped off that train. There’s a lot that I do not like—featuring criminals, narcos and stuff. Sorry not just my cup of tea.

Imagine if there was only one streaming service. That’s terrible. Luckily too I am not easily bored as I find many things to interest me aside from writing and music.

The downside—at least for me—is BlastTV will be made available to every Converge subscriber as a complementary value-added service.

I guess though that I will do something about that in the near future.

If I can put off any subscription to Amazon Prime for more than a year (before I finally subscribed) I think I can find a way to dig into BlastTV and see what they have to offer.

I do love my choices.