Gilas Pilipinas tests chemistry with tune-up game vs Ivory Coast

THE national men’s team faces Ivory Coast in a tune-up game this Friday ahead of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup set August 25 to September 10.

Team manager Butch Antonio told BusinessMirror that world No. 42 Cote D’Ivoire will be playing Gilas Pilipinas at 8 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Ivory Coast, one of 16 African teams that qualified for the World Cup, is bracketed in Group G—which will be played in Jakarta—with world No. 1 Spain, No. 13 Brazil and No. 22 Iran.

Playmaker Sire Dieng has averages of 10.1 points and 2.7 assists in Ivory Coast’s games during the African World Cup qualifiers. The team has three players standing at 6-foot-8.