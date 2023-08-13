FRONT AND CENTER | Nino Alejandro on passionately pursuing both music and acting in 2023

Recording artist, Aliw Award-winning performer, and Rebel Records label head Nino Alejandro is no stranger to the music world. He is a multi-awarded musician who has released several studio albums, performed at venues and events all over the metro, and toured around the globe from the United States, Japan, Guam, and the Middle East.

And while Nino loves music, he also believes in constantly evolving as an artist and performer, which is why he pursued his passion for acting and the stage several years ago. Well-known to theatre lovers, Nino has performed regularly in musicals such as Atlantis Theatricals’ “Jersey Boys,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” and “Waitress.” He was also a part of the company’s “The Band’s Visit,” which was halted on its opening weekend when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I have always loved to act,” Alejandro shared. “I am extremely grateful to pursue this and make music too.”

And while the pandemic halted live performances, Nino kept busy finding ways to perform online and study his craft. When the pandemic restrictions were lifted, he was thrilled to have the chance to perform in person for audiences again. After a successful string of concerts in the United States in 2022, he joined the cast of the third run of Full House Theatre Company’s popular original musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” as Anthony, for which he has received rave reviews.

“I feel very happy and grateful to join a production that is beloved by so many Filipinos,” he related. “The story is so poignant, and of course, as a musician, I’ve always been a big fan of the music of the Eraserheads. It was an exciting way to get back into acting, which I have come to really love.”

Indeed, 2023 has seen Alejandro pursue more acting projects along with completing his forthcoming EP featuring music by him and OPM icon Vehnee Saturno. Alongside the successful restaging of AHEB, which recently concluded its successful run, and his new music, he has also made his way back to television.

He returns to the small screen with a role in Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service Freevee series “Almost Paradise.” Shot in Cebu, the series stars Christian Kane of “Leverage” and “The Librarians” and is created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

“I was extremely excited to do TV again,” Alejandro said. “Acting for TV is something I have always wanted to do more of, and getting the chance to appear in a show with such a wonderful cast and crew like this is such a blessing. The show is so binge-worthy, and it’s awesome that they shoot it here in the Philippines. It showcases Cebu and our culture so beautifully. My brief stint with the show reminded me how much I love TV and film. I hope to do more of it in the future.”

A successful musical under his belt, a dip back into TV, and an upcoming new record have made Alejandro even more excited for the future. He is gearing up to expand as an actor, make more music, and continue pushing his boundaries.