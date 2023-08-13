FROM TIKTOK TO THE WORLD | Benson Boone reflects on his unlikely path to success

They say that there’s no such thing as an overnight success. But for 21-year-old breakout artist Benson Boone, what happened when his career suddenly skyrocketed seems too good to be true.

When TikTok became a hit social media platform, Boone said he initially “hated” it.

“I didn’t want to download it. I don’t want to be like one of those guys, so I stayed off it for a while. And then eventually, I downloaded it. I mean, you know, why not?” he told SoundStrip.

Benson Boone (Photo by Jude Ng)

He said he started posting “random dumb videos” on the app, and those started to blow up.

Only discovering he could sing three years ago, he hesitated to post videos of him singing. He tried to upload one, but he said he was embarrassed and deleted it right away.

A few months later, Boone finally gave in to a singing trend and went viral on TikTok, where he sang a song while lying down on the floor. His video got five million views overnight, which he didn’t expect would “blow up.”

“It made me really excited because obviously, before TikTok, there’s not really a way to do that. There’s no way to get one of your videos and your voice to five million people overnight. It’s crazy,” the American singer-songwriter said.

All his doubts disappeared, and thought to himself, “So I could do this.”

Initially an architecture and interior design student, Boone said he thought that’s what he was going to do for the rest of his life. But more opportunities opened up for him, such as American Idol reaching out for him to audition on the show, which he said was unexpected.

“I think it was when I quit American Idol and went to write my own music, that’s when I decided that this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

So he did, and it is already taking him to places.

On his first time in the Philippines, Benson Boone said he was honored to serenade his passionate fans at the Venice Piazza in Taguig City last Aug. 5, 2023.

Accompanied by his pianist Chris Potter, Boone started the set with “Before You,” showcasing his emotions through his powerful vocals.

Singing more songs from Pulse, Boone’s sophomore EP, “Sugar Sweet” is a catchy and “sassy song about moving on from someone who treats you like a second option instead of a priority,” Benson said.

His third song was “Little Runaway,” which he wrote for his little sister who struggled with mental health and was followed by the song “For the Last Time,” which is an unreleased melancholic song about a breakup and was dedicated by Boone to a fan present during the show.

Eager to extend his set, Boone covered Sam Smith’s “I’m Not the Only One,” demonstrating how his distinct vocal style. The last two songs were from his first EP, Walk Me Home…, which are “Ghost Town,” which was inspired by his friend’s toxic relationship and was Boone’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and the heartfelt ballad “In the Stars” that Boone wrote to evoke his grief about his grandmother.

“This is a special song to me, and I know it has been to a lot of people, which is incredible. I appreciate the love and support this song has got. This is by far the biggest song and the reason I’m here today,” Benson said before singing “In the Stars” to the crowd.

When asked by SoundStrip about what music fans can expect from him next, he said that he’s been working on his unreleased songs.

Boone is known as a “happy guy who writes sad songs,” but he said there’s a “healthy mix” of upbeat and sad songs to expect in the future.

“I am consistently writing songs that are very sad or emotional or just have that side and feel to it, but there are definitely a lot more upbeat songs,” he said.

Fans can expect “Laundry,” which Boone revealed is about a man falling in love.

“Love, man, it’s a crazy thing, feeling, and makes you want to do crazy things,” Boone said.

Boone was discovered by Dan Reynolds from the band Imagine Dragons and has earned more than 1.2 billion global streams to date. Despite his young singing career, Boone has proven that his overnight success is no fluke and that we’ll be hearing more from him in the days to come.

Image credits: Jude Ng





