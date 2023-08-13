Filipino rock opera ballet, ‘Rama, Hari’ returns

RAMA, HARI, the highly-acclaimed Filipino rock opera ballet, returns to the stage this September. The production holds the prestige of being the only collaboration that features the masterful works of five National Artists, Alice Reyes for Direction and Choreography, Ryan Cayabyab for Music, Salvador Bernal for Production Design, and Bienvenido Lumbera for the lyrics and libretto with English Translations by Rolando Tinio.

Presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with the Metropolitan Theater, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and with the generous support of Birch Tree, the production features artists from CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines with performances running at the Metropolitan Theater on September 15-16, and at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, September 22-23, 2023.

Inspired by the ancient Sanskrit epic, Ramayana, the ballet tells of the adventures of Rama, prince and incarnation of the god Vishnu, who comes down to earth to save the world from Ravana, the most powerful of demons and in time falls in love with Sita, daughter of the king of Mithila, Janaka, and eventually marries her. The evil Ravana attempts to tear the two apart only to find himself defeated and his demonic plans thwarted.

Quite coincidentally, in the late 70s and early 80s a new musical genre was born, referred to as OPM, or Original Pilipino Music; and herein lies the uniqueness in the adaptation of the legend having the distinction of being the first OPM music and dance theater masterpiece.

Alice Reyes took the challenge of weaving the dancers and singers within the music score, instead of separating them, creating a wholistic staging. Reyes uses diverse elements derived from Asian theater such as the shadow play, various hand props, and Indian movements transposed to choreography in the modern dance genre.

The music of Ryan Cayabyab is an intermingling of various Southeast Asian musical influences rather than South Asian (Indian) with a dash of Western influence as heard in the monkey chant. The mixed influences of his music altogether “ Filipinized the score,” as he refers to his work as an “ eclectic piece,” a style that has eventually become his musical signature.

Complementing the music is the libretto of Bienvenido Lumbera, whose script has varying levels: an elevated diction for the protagonist and Filipino slang for the demons. The theatrical reason being that “the intrusion of a very contemporary diction could jar the audience into perceiving that the ancient epic of India is also “now” and “Filipino.”’ An English translation projected during the performance is the work of Rolando Tinio.

Salvador Bernal utilizes minimalist sets to further outline his stylized ornamented Oriental costumes.

RAMA, HARI was last re-staged in 2012 and won 14 Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards. It was intended to be re-staged once more in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic lockdown. This year, the long-awaited re-staging of RAMA, HARI will open in September with excited expectations.

This year, the creative team searched for new talents to join the cast and take on some of the production’s iconic singing roles.

The cast includes musical theater star, Arman Ferrer in the lead role of Rama with Vien King alternating. Karylle Tatlonghari, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, and fresh-face talent Nica Tupas alternate in the role of Rama’s beloved wife, Sita.

The cast of singers also includes Poppert Bernadas, LA-based theater actor, Mathew San Jose, and Jonel Mojica, alternating in the villainous role of the demon, Ravana, with Raflesia Bravo and Miah Canton alternating in the dual role of the evil witch Kooni and Ravana’s demon sister, Soorpanakha.

Rounding off the cast are Philippine Theater Icon Audie Gemora, as King Dasaratha, Katrine Sunga and Maron Rozelle Mabana in the dual role of the king’s third wife, Kaikeyi, and the Golden Doe, and Jon Abella and Paw Castillo in the dual role of Rama’s brother, Lakshmana, and the monkey army general, Hanuman.

The showing of this grand epic is a timely presentation for the first show of ARDP after its celebration of its first anniversary last July 23. Starting with a press conference hosted by a heritage restaurant, Milky Way, which opened its doors in 1950 serving memorable dishes that have been relished by at least three generations of Filipinos. Its opening gala cocktail at the Metropolitan Theater will, in turn, be sponsored by Kashmir Restaurant, established in 1975, serving flavorful Indian dishes and drinks in keeping with the theme of RAMA, HARI, an Indian legend. Kashmir is now owned by Leon Araneta, son of Gemma Cruz Araneta, the country’s first Miss International in 1964. Both Ms. Araneta and Ms. Reyes were classmates at Maryknoll College where both are honored as Outstanding Alumnae.

Altogether, RAMA, HARI is indeed a celebration on many levels and truly an extreme reason for not missing the show.

RAMA, HARI is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with the Metropolitan Theater, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and with the generous support of Birch Tree. It features the artists of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP) and the CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program (PASP), with dance trainees from Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and other independent performers.

SHOW SCHEDULE:

September 15, 2023 | Friday | 7:30 PM | Metropolitan Theater*

September 16, 2023 | Saturday | 2:00 PM | Metropolitan Theater

September 16, 2023 | Saturday | 7:30 PM | Metropolitan Theater*

September 22, 2023 | Friday | 7:30 PM | Samsung Performing Arts Theater*

September 23, 2023 | Saturday | 2:00 PM | Samsung Performing Arts Theater

September 23, 2023 | Saturday | 7:30 PM | Samsung Performing Arts Theater**

*With live music performed by The Orchestra of the Filipino Youth

**Evening Performance Sponsored by Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp.

FUTURE SHOWS:

CARMEN AND OTHER SPIRITS, a mixed bill featuring Alice Reyes’ CARMEN, with Production Design by National Artist Salvador Bernal, and gems in the Filipino Dance Repertoire including, Alden Lugnasin’s “Swimming the Ilog Pasig,” Ronelson Yadao’s “Two,” and Lester Reguindin’s “Now.”

Oct. 20-21, 27-28, 2023

PUSO NG PASKO, an all-Filipino Christmas Ballet celebrating Paskong Pinoy and paying homage to the different fiestas across the Philippine islands. Set to the timeless music of our favorite Filipino Christmas carols arranged by National Artist for Music, Ryan Cayabyab.

Dec. 1-2, 2023

Subscribe to ARDP's 2023 Dance Season and celebrate the best of Filipino artistry and talent!