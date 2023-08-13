E-Painters off to rough start in Jones Cup

RAIN or Shine fell behind early and never recovered to absorb a 98-79 defeat to Chinese Taipei A-at the start of the Jones Cup basketball tournament at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium late Saturday.

The Taiwanese, cheered on by the home crowd, caught fire early and exploded for 40 points to take a commanding 17-point lead behind Senegalese-Taiwanese Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga and 6-foot-11 naturalized player William Artino.

The two punished the Rain or Shine defense with Artino chalking up 23 points and nine rebounds and Gadiaga adding 22 points.

Chien Ting Lin also fired 16 points as Chinese Taipei built a lead that went as high as 31 points in the third quarter.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao felt that the sluggish start spelled doom for the Elasto Painters although he was not all too worried for dropping their first game.

“That was a bad first quarter, we gave up 40 points and never got the chance to recover,” Guiao said. “Maybe it’s part of the adjustment period. We can take away a lot of lesson from the first game.”

Andrei Caracut tried to carry the fight for the Filipinos with 18 points while Ange Kouame had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Nick Evans, after being held scoreless in the first half, still finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Rain or Shine tried to get back at Chinese Taipei when it took on the host’s Team B late Sunday.