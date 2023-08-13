De La Salle beats Adamson U in Game 3, rules National Invitationals

DE LA SALLE reigned supreme in the Shakey’ Super League National Invitationals following a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 victory in Game 3 over Adamson University on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was another class act for the Lady Spikers, who foiled the Lady Falcons in only 89 minutes to rule the best-of-three titular showdown where they started with a Game 1 25-22, 17-25, 25-17, 25-27, 14-16 loss.

But equalized in Game 2 with a clinical 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 win that set the stage for another another conquest.

Tournament MVP Shevana Laput unloaded 13 points on 11 hits and two blocks to lead four players who finished in double digits as De La Salle annexed the crown to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines title it won last season.

She averaged 20.3 points in the finals highlighted by a 30-point eruption in Game 1 and 18 points in Game 2.

Thea Gagate (1st Middle Blocker), Amie Provido (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Alleiah Malaluan (2nd Best Outside Hitter) chipped in 10 points apiece for De La Salle, which topped the 12-team tournament presented by Eurotel and Victory Liner in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“We only wanted to gain exposure so this title is a bonus for us,” said De La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. “We got the chance to see where we’re weak at and what adjustments we need to make.”

Trailing 8-11 early in the first set, De La Salle uncorked a 10-1 barrage capped by a Gagate block to take command at 18-12 and eventually bagged the set.

That set the tone for their clinical conquest as they led by as many as 11 points in the second set.

Building a 18-7 lead off a Laput hit, the Lady Spikers had a scare when the Lady Falcons went on a 15-5 uprising for a 23-22 count.

But a Malaluan error and points from Provido and Gagate gave them the narrow 25-22 win.

De La Salle was never threatened to be threatened again after that.

Lucille Almonte, who erupted for 24 points in Game 1, had 11 for the Lady Falcons, who’re playing under new coach JP Yude.

The other awardees were Bernadett Pepito (Best Libero) and Angeline Poyos (1st Best Outside Hitter) of University of Santo Tomas, which bagged third place at the expense of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.